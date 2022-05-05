The Selbyville Town Council, at their Monday, June 6, meeting, is expected to vote on a request to annex into the town property on Route 54 near Johnson Road that is planned to become a new 307-unit residential community.
The council heard details about the proposal during a public hearing at the Monday, May 2, meeting, which also included comments from those attending the meeting, many who live in Lighthouse Lakes, located across the street from the proposed development, who are concerned about traffic, road improvements, public safety and what they said is the need for more retail establishments, such as grocery stores.
The property in question is contiguous to town limits, owned by West Selbyville Development LLC, and contains 73 acres. Another parcel is 92 acres. The request is also to rezone the property to R-4 residential with a residential planned community (RPC) overlay.
Developer Daniel Bunting of Bunting Construction on Lighthouse Road in Selbyville explained that the new residential community would contain more than 100 acres of open space and 86 acres of land left undeveloped, with walking trails. Proposed are a mix of single-family homes and townhomes with 60-by-120-foot lots, and 75-by-120-foot lots for single-family homes and 24-by-50-foot lots for townhomes. Density would be 1.85 units per acre, less than the 2.2 units per acre the town allows.
George, Miles & Buhr in Salisbury, Md., is the engineering company.
Construction would begin in about two and a half years and generate $2 million in impact fees and $2.5 million in annual property values for the Town, and provide jobs, Bunting told council members.
Although meetings with DelDOT officials are still pending, Bunting said a single entrance is planned, across from Lighthouse Lakes, the 302-home community on Lighthouse Road in Selbyville, and that a traffic impact study (TIS) is nearing completion.
Several Lighthouse Lakes residents were in attendance at the public hearing and one asked if a traffic light will be erected there “because in the summertime that’s a mess.”
Bunting said final decisions won’t be made until after several meetings with DelDOT and that it is still early in the process.
She asked about the TIS and said if it was completed in February, it failed to capture the amount of summer traffic in that area. An engineer from George, Miles & Buhr, who was also at the meeting, said traffic studies included 10 intersections and were done at various times, including when school was in session and on Saturdays during the summer. But the woman said the TIS did not go all the way to Lighthouse Lakes.
The Selbyville, Bishopville and Roxana volunteer fire departments have to get through heavy traffic to respond to emergency calls, another attendee said, asking whether there are plans to place emergency services closer to homes.
“What is being done to protect us? How are they going to respond to us if there is a fire, if someone needs an ambulance? What is being done?” she asked.
Town Manager Stacey Long said she is required to submit a letter confirming the local fire company has the ability to service areas before developments can be approved.
Adequacy of grocery stores and other retail establishments were also questioned, with one woman saying that, even without the added residents who would live in the new community, the nearest grocery store, Harris Teeter, is often crowded.
“Bayside is a small town,” she said of that development, whose entrance is next to the Harris Teeter location, “and everybody goes to Harris Teeter. By the time you get there, everything is gone,” she said.
Long said residents might see more small stores open, and Bunting said commercial development traditionally follows residential development.
“So, are you building across the street from us?” a man who lives in Lighthouse Lakes asked.
“Yes,” Bunting said.
“No,” the man said, then repeated louder, “No! I’m not happy about that. Honest to God, that’s how I feel. I’m upset there is going to be another whole neighborhood across from me.”
Improving and widening roads and traffic was another concern, with one woman saying she moved to Selbyville from Northern Virginia and was afraid this area would mirror that one.
Councilwoman Carol Cary asked Bunting about a possible second entrance into the proposed residential community, and he said there is no intention of having a second entrance.
“We can talk about it, but there are no plans. DelDOT makes these entrances very difficult and very expensive. Sometimes they are more expensive than the land,” he said.
Replying to a question from Duncan, Long said the project would not require amending the Town’s Comprehensive Plan.
Before the council meeting, Duncan told the Coastal Point he has “no problem with the new proposed development, because if we don’t take that land, the County will.”
“It will benefit the Town as far as density, tax money, so the Town can gain those. It won’t start overnight. It will be three or four years before they even start it,” he said.