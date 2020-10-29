The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) Traffic Signal Construction Section announced this week planned lane closures at the intersection of Route 113 and Route 54/Cemetery Road in Selbyville, running through late January of 2021, for new signals and new ADA-compliant ramps. The work is being performed in conjunction with Kriss Contracting.
Daytime and intermittent lane and shoulder closures are planned for weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nighttime intermittent lane and shoulder closures are planned from 8:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. on weekdays. Flaggers will be on-site to direct motorists through the intersection, but motorists are being advised to drive with caution and slow down in work zones.