Monroe Hudson Jr. has been appointed to the Selbyville Town Council to fill the seat vacated by former Councilman and the new mayor, Richard Duncan.
Hudson was sworn in during the Monday, April 3, council meeting this week before leaving for a vacation with his wife.
Prior to the meeting, Duncan told council members he wanted to ask Hudson, Commissioner for the Delaware Department of Correction since 2021, to fill the remainder of Duncan’s term, through March 2024, and they agreed.
Duncan told Coastal Point he approached Hudson about serving on the council and Hudson was interested, so Duncan appointed him.
Hudson was hired by the Delaware State Police in 1988 and began his career assigned to Troop 7 in early 1989, according to a Delaware State Police news release. He moved up through the ranks and was promoted to lieutenant colonel in 2014.
“I’ve known him all my life and I know what a good person he is and what excellent character he has,” Duncan said.
“He is very well respected through the community of Selbyville. He’s a hometown boy. He grew up here in Selbyville and he has always been interested in his home town but he never had time to further his venture into the town council.
“He’s been wanting to get into local government. He’s a very intelligent and most respected person,” Duncan said.