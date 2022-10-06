So many supporters filled the Selbyville Public Library on Tuesday afternoon that it prompted a preschooler, holding his mother’s hand as she tried to edge through the multitude, to say, “There are as many people here as books.”
His mother laughed, but it may have appeared that way, as local and state dignitaries, Selbyville residents and advocates crowded together on the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 4, to celebrate the groundbreaking for a new, 14,000-square-foot, $13 million structure expected to open behind the current building in late fall or early winter of 2023.
“We are overjoyed you can all be here,” Library Director Kelly Kline told the crowd, as she thanked the library staff, as well as Gov. John Carney, who had visited the library in the spring to announce American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for the project but wasn’t present for the groundbreaking.
Kline introduced dignitaries including U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, state Sen. Gerald Hocker, state Rep. Rich Collins, Sussex County Councilman Doug Hudson, State Treasurer Colleen Davis; State Librarian Annie Norman; Selbyville Town Administrator Stacey Long; and a representative of the John G. Townsend family. Townsend, governor of Delaware from 1917 to 1921, died in 1964, and the library took possession of his stately home in 1968, transforming it into the current library building.
“They gave us a home, and we have lived here with all of you all these years. Thank you, Townsend family,” Kline said.
She also thanked Dr. Asher Carey, who practiced dentistry next door and who donated land to the library.
About $7 million in federal ARPA money will be used for construction. Carper said he and other lawmakers voted for the funds to be used for the library. He congratulated Kline and shared memories of growing up, with his sister, in a Virginia town that didn’t have a library but had a Bookmobile.
He visited libraries on military bases later in life and, with his wife, often took their sons to libraries, he said.
Speaking inside the library before everyone walked outdoors where shovels were lined up under a tent, Carper joked with children wearing little yellow hardhats in anticipation of digging into that rich, black dirt and ceremoniously tossing it into the air.
“How many of you like books? Raise your hand. How many like your school? Your brothers and sisters?” he asked playfully as children lifted and lowered their hands.
“This new library will be a place for you to come and dream,” Carper said.
“I want to thank all the kids who are here,” Kline said. “This is for you. Someday when you’re my age, or anybody’s age, you’ll be able to say, ‘I used to go to the old Selbyville library.’ I hope you like it,” she said.
Hocker said Townsend “would be so proud if he were alive today” and that the town will preserve the Townsend building “because he meant so much in the town of Selbyville.”
Davis, who, Kline said, graduated from Indian River High School, remembered going to the Selbyville library and said it is brighter and more inviting today.
Norman called the new structure “a big milestone.”
“We’re excited for your success, and we’re really excited to celebrate with you today. I love the shovels for kids. That’s a great idea,” she said.
In February, Carney was at the Selbyville library, with Carper and U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, addressing another standing-room-only crowd and saying the children’s book “Pete the Cat,” is one of his favorites and the story he reads when he’s invited to visit school children.
Blunt Rochester had said the new Selbyville library will have solar panels.
“Saving money and saving the planet. That’s a twofer,” she had said to approving nods and applause.
As the oldest of three children, she recalled having marched her two younger sisters to the library every day, then later taking her own children and partnering with libraries as an elected official.
“I love the incredible work happening in libraries,” she said.
The idea for a new library originated in 2016, after a needs assessment was completed.
“These projects involve a lot of moving parts, from requesting the support of the state Council on Libraries to community involvement to fundraising to architectural planning. This project would not be happening without funding from the State of Delaware’s bond bill and the American Rescue Plan Act,” library representatives stated.
“The library was formed in 1932 by the Selbyville Community Club and operated out of the Club Room of Red Men’s Hall. The Selbyville Community Club and the library partnered on many efforts through the decades, most famously on Youth Art Month, which transforms the library into a gallery for Selbyville’s young artists. The library then moved to the Salem United Methodist Church in the late 1940s. To this day, the library still utilizes the Salem Church for the programs that are too big for its meeting room.”
ARPA funds will also be used for new construction and improvements in other libraries in Delaware, including $250,000 to the Georgetown Public Library for updates to HVAC, filtration, and ventilation; $3 million to the Rehoboth Beach Public Library for upgrades; $5.6 million for a new Harrington library building; $750,000 for a new outdoor pavilion at the Lewes Public Library; $900,000 to the Milford Public Library for updates to HVAC, filtration and ventilation; $7.8 million to the Friends of Duck Creek Regional Library to build an expanded library; $11 million to the North Wilmington Library for a new building; and $4 million to the Newark Public Library for a new building.