On Friday, Oct. 1, Community Inspired Actions celebrated the grand opening of its new youth center by hosting a ribbon-cutting with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce. Fellow Chamber members, as well as community and family members, came out to support their new location at 5 W. Church Street, #201, Selbyville.
“Here at Community Inspired Actions, we wanted to create a safe place for the youth to learn and grow. Our focus is to serve the underserved youth here in lower Delaware, with a strong focus on homeless youth, youth who are in the foster care system and youth who are in the process of aging out of care. Our R.I.S.E. program will equip these youth with the tools needed to be better versions of themselves and ultimately succeed in life” said Ketanya S. Moore, Founder/Executive Director.
Visit Community Inspired Actions at 5 W. Church Street, #201 in Selbyville, DE. For more information, visit www.cia-delaware.org