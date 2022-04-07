Newly elected Selbyville Town Councilwoman Carol Cary and re-elected Councilman Richard Duncan Sr. were sworn in at the Monday, April 4, council meeting, after election results were formally announced.
In the Saturday, March 5, election, 225 voters cast 361 votes. Cary received 146 votes, Duncan got 123, and longtime councilman Jay Murray received 92 votes, losing his bid for re-election.
After reviewing the minutes of the March meeting, Murray turned toward Cary, smiled and said, “We’re moving right along, aren’t we?” and Cary smiled back, nodded and replied, “Great.”
Mayor Clifton Murray asked if she’d like to say anything, and Cary, addressing those in the audience, thanked him and said being elected was an honor.
“I will take my responsibility very seriously and carry out my duties with diligence, and I will keep my promises,” she said, adding that she will uphold Selbyville’s long-held traditions and values while blending them with new ideas. Her remarks were met with applause.
Library to get lockers
A representative of the Selbyville Public Library, speaking from the audience during the Visitors in Attendance portion of the meeting, said Library Director Kelly Kline has ordered lockers so patrons can pick up borrowed materials after hours. The lockers will be installed next week, she said.
Mountaire Farms checking for odor
Jay Griffin of Mountaire Farms told the council there were four occurrences of odors being emitted from different locations of the poultry plant, but that a specific source couldn’t be determined.
“It kind of moves on us a little bit,” he said.
He also announced that 3,000 boxes of food will be packed on Saturday, April 16, for the Mountaire-sponsored Easter for Thousands annual event. The boxes that will be distributed contain enough food to feed 12,000 people.
Police report
Police Chief Scott Collins announced the Town will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30, at both town hall and at CVS on Lighthouse Road.
The day was designed to provide a “safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.”
Water report
Councilman Richard Duncan Sr., water commissioner on the council, said there will be a referendum vote from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 16, in town hall for the public to vote on whether the Town should borrow $6.050 million to improve water service.
Duncan explained the money would be used to build a new water tower for stronger water pressure. Town leaders have had continuous complaints about low pressure in some developments “due to irrigation that they run at one time,” he said.
The Town authorized an agreement with Artesian Water in Dagsboro and completed an interconnection project to increase pressure. A five-year agreement was entered into, and there are two years left on the agreement, Duncan said.
“This is something the Town never experienced before, but now we have this irrigation and it puts a super demand on the distribution system. We still have to provide adequate water to the fire service,” he said, adding that the Town needs 1 million gallons “in the air” — stored in an elevated water tower — to satisfy demand.
Councilman Clarence “Bud” Tingle explained that the water tower is needed to keep the pressure up.
“If it’s stored in the air, the Town will be able to maintain pressure,” he told those in attendance.
“It’s a very needed thing,” Mayor Murray agreed.
Town Engineer Jason Loar said it will be at least two years before the project begins, followed by about one year of construction.
Duncan said the Town is fortunate because the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company donated half an acre of land in the Hudson Crossroads area for the project, so the Town doesn’t have to purchase property.
Also at this week’s council meeting, Duncan said Public Works employees have been out reading meters and “replacing what needs to be replaced,” as well as keeping catch basins free of debris.
Recreation department report
Duncan, who is Recreation Department commissioner on the council, said roofs on buildings in the town park have been replaced. During the second phase of work, electricity and plumbing will be brought to the park and work will begin on pickleball courts. Swing sets will eventually be installed.
McDonald’s request for second drive-through lane approved
The Selbyville Town Council unanimously approved a request, presented by a representative of Bohler Engineering, to removed eight parking spaces at the McDonald’s in the Mason Dixon Shopping Center to make room for a second drive-through lane, to prevent traffic from backing up while customers wait for their orders.
The Bohler representative said the building will not be changed and that there will still be plenty of parking at the restaurant. She said the council’s approval will be contingent on approval by the Board of Adjustment.
ATM agreement with PNC Bank approved
Tingle told the council that the Town received a request from PNC Bank to renew its lease to have an ATM at town hall. He said PNC Bank has been paying $425 per month to have the machine there but asked for the amount to be reduced to $400.
“I do not agree with that. I don’t think we should lower it,” Tingle said.
Mayor Murray said the machine it used often, and the council voted unanimously to approve a five-year lease and continue to charge the bank $425 per month.
Council approves $500 donation to robotics team
Responding to a donation request from the John M. Clayton Elementary School Robotics Team, the council agreed to donate $500. The request was read by Tingle. Robotics team members need help paying for a trip to Dallas in May, for a competition.
Duncan made the motion to donate that amount, and it was approved unanimously.