Three candidates have filed for election to the Selbyville Town Council for seats now held by Mayor Clifton Murray and Councilmen Frank Smith and Clarence “Bud” Tingle, but the Town hasn’t released their names.
Town Manager Stacey Long this week said names of candidates won’t be released until Board of Elections members verify all of them meet requirements to run. The Board of Elections is scheduled to meet Monday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m.
With the deadline to file for the election being Feb. 10, as yet, none of the incumbents have filed for reelection, and none could be reached for comment. The other council members, elected to two-year terms in March 2022 and up for re-election next year, are Richard Duncan and Carol Cary.
Candidates must be at least 21, U.S. citizens and town residents for at least one year before the date of the election. Those who are elected will serve two-year terms. Candidates must file by Friday, Feb. 10. Filing forms are available at Town Hall at 1 Church Street.
The election will be on Saturday, March 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Because there must be seven days between the election and the next council meeting, the March council meeting will be on Monday, March 13, instead of on the first Monday of the month as it usually is.
Voters may register at Town Hall by 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 10. Voters must be at least 18, U.S. citizens and town residents.
In November, the council amended the Town Charter to create election districts — a change from the longtime policy of all council members being elected at-large, but those districts haven’t yet been established, so this election will be at-large. The resolution will amend Chapter 2 of the Charter concerning the structure of government “to create election districts from which Town Council members shall be elected” and to “identify the annual election procedure for the two election cycles immediately following establishment of the new election districts.”
“It seems to be a fair way of representation for everyone,” Murray said during a council meeting late last year.
Tingle explained that the Town will be divided into four districts, based on the 2020 Census. State officials will draw a map showing the boundaries of each district, he said. His motion to develop a resolution passed unanimously.
Cary told the Coastal Point that having voting districts is necessary, especially considering more residents now live on the eastern side of town.
“A couple months back, the mayor mentioned it,” Cary said, adding that she had talked about the issue with state Sen. Gerald Hocker, who “thought it was a great idea.”
Council members are not limited to a number of consecutive terms they may serve. They are paid about $200 each year.