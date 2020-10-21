DelDOT officials announced this week that contractor Mumford & Miller Concrete Inc. will be removing asphalt overlay and constructing a new concrete slab on top of the existing bridge over Polly Branch on Route 113 southbound in Selbyville.
The right lane will be closed on Route 113 southbound between Parker Road/Lazy Lagoon Road and Cypress Road/Cemetery Road. After the work is completed on the right lane, motorists can anticipate that the left lane will be closed on Route 113 southbound.
Variable message boards have been posted to notify motorists of the upcoming lane closure.
The work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. on Oct. 26 and end on Dec. 1, pending weather.
Motorists should slow down in work zones and be aware that construction personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes on Route 113 southbound, officials said.