In a quiet ceremony during the week of Chanukah, long-time Seaside Jewish Community members Stanley and Cindi Silverblatt hung a mezuzah on the exterior doorpost of the newly renovated synagogue in Rehoboth Beach. A mezuzah is a decorative case containing Hebrew text traditionally affixed to the doorposts of Jewish homes.
Rabbi Emeritus Beth Cohen, officiating, gave the traditional blessing for a mezuzah hanging. Due to the pandemic, the only other people participating in the ceremony were Seaside president Marsha Davis and 2021 incoming president Joel Simon. The ceremony represented the rededication of the synagogue, which has been under construction since our groundbreaking in January. A video of the ceremony was made.
“We chose the week of Chanukah to hang the mezuzah because Chanukah represents the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem in 165 BCE following the triumph of the Jewish Maccabees against the Greeks,” explained Marilyn Feldman, ceremony organizer and chairwoman of the campaign to raise the funds for the $1.25 million construction project. “The Maccabee victory meant that Jews were free to practice their religion again.”
That battle took place more than 2,000 years ago. The Western Wall in the old City of Jerusalem stands today as the holy remnant of the Second Temple.
Hanging a mezuzah on a doorpost is an ancient Jewish practice that fulfills the biblical commandment from Deuteronomy to write the words of God on the doorposts of one’s home. The parchment inside the mezuzah case contains several verses of text from Hebrew scripture representing the most important Jewish prayers, Rabbi Cohen explained.
The Silverblatts have been active members of Seaside since shortly after its inception more than 20 years ago when there were only a handful of families and when the congregation did not have a place of its own. The Silverblatts provided the young synagogue with four mezuzot when the congregation moved into the building in Rehoboth Beach. The mezuzah hung on the doorpost of the renovated synagogue is the same mezuzah that originally hung on the front doorpost before the construction began.
“We wanted to maintain this link with the founders who helped establish this community and also to honor Stanley for all the work he has done during the renovation,” said Davis.
“We are humbled to have been asked to hang the mezuzah,” said Stanley Silverblatt, who is currently Executive Vice President at Seaside. “However, we are among so many people who have worked so hard to make Seaside what it is today.”
Davis, speaking into the video camera at the ceremony, thanked all volunteers and donors who have made it possible for Seaside to be where it is today. She also cited Matthew Ash, chairman of Seaside’s house committee and expansion project manager, for his work throughout the construction process.
After saying the prayers over the mezuzah hanging, Rabbi Cohen said that additional prayers and ceremonies will take place once the building is open.
Established in 1997 by a handful of people, Seaside Jewish Community has grown to a membership of 600.
By 2016, it was evident that Seaside’s small synagogue needed to be expanded. Matthew Ash said that leadership realized membership was outgrowing Seaside’s small home, purchased in 2006. A decision to double the size of the building was made through a process of membership surveys, needs assessments, and discussions with experts in the field of construction.
“The work of the house committee demonstrates the strength of Seaside as a community of volunteers,” he said, “with a committee of over 15 members meeting over 20 times during the past two years to plan the project.”
More than 150 people attended Seaside’s groundbreaking on Jan. 5. Dignitaries included: Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester; Delaware Auditor of Accounts Kathy McGuiness, who presented a proclamation from her office in support of Seaside; State Sen. Ernie Lopez; Speaker of the House Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf; and Robert Coupe, Cabinet Secretary, Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security, who also brought words of support from Gov. John Carney. Also attending was A.J. Schall, Jr., Director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency.
Recently, Sen. Tom Carper visited Seaside while in southern Delaware.
Seaside is the only Jewish congregation in southern Delaware. While it has had a part-time rabbi for many years, it now has an interim rabbi as it searches for a full-time rabbi. It offers an extensive schedule of worship services, youth and adult educational programs, and community service projects and has continued to offer many programs through the pandemic by using Zoom technology.
Seaside Jewish Community is an unaffiliated, egalitarian, and inclusive community that embraces all levels of observance and promotes a sense of extended family among members. For more information, visit our website at www.seasidejewishcommunity.com.