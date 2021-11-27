The son of John M. Clayton Elementary School Vice Principal Bennett Murray has been found dead in Baltimore following a search that began when he didn’t come home to Sussex County for Thanksgiving.
The body of Elbridge “Ridge” Murray, 25, was found in the water in the Harbor East area of the city Saturday morning, according to Baltimore Police reports.
Murray was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 24 at about 11 p.m. on an electric scooter that police said he was riding home. He was taking the scooter back from Fells Point to his home in Federal Hill.
Police said his body was found in the water in the 700 block oof Aliceanna Street. The circumstances of his death remain under investigation.
A family friend made a Facebook post on Friday, Nov. 26 seeking help in finding Murray. In the post, the friend said Murray “doesn’t miss Thanksgiving and he wouldn’t miss any time at home.”
In an update after Murray’s body was found, the friend added that his family was grateful for all of the support from the community and asked for privacy and prayers.