Four Ocean View residents who served in the Vietnam War will be honored at the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans service at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 29, at VFW Post 7234 in Ocean View.
The public is welcome to attend but proper distancing must be kept, and everyone must wear a protective face mask.
Cmdr. Hal Dietrich, who served in the Vietnam War from the end of 1966 through the first half of 1968 and was not injured, said the service to present Quilts of Valor to veterans was started three years ago, although it was not held last year due to coronavirus restrictions.
This year, recipients will be Robert R. Criswell Jr., U.S. Army; Richard Bowman, U.S. Army; William A. Boyce IV, U.S. Army; and Dietrich, U.S. Navy.
The service will include the “Pledge of Allegiance” and national anthem, prayer by the post chaplain, presentation of quilts, remarks, honor guard volley fire (having soldiers shoot at the same direction, en masse) and playing of “Taps.”
The recipients of the quilts for the March service were chosen by a committee, Dietrich said, to honor the service and sacrifice of Vietnam veterans.
“It’s important to honor them, because when my father and my grandfather returned home, when our children and grandchildren have returned home, they were greeted in a way we were not greeted, so this is a way to honor those who were not welcomed home,” he said, recalling being disrespected, even by former classmates.
During the Vietnam War, 303,604 soldiers were wounded, he said, and 58,479 were killed.
The national Quilts of Valor Foundation was founded in 2003 by Blue Star mother Catherine Roberts, whose son was deployed in Iraq, according to the website at www.qovf.org.
In a dream, she said, she saw a young man sitting on the side of his bed in the middle of the night, hunched over.
“The permeating feeling was one of utter despair. I could see his war demons clustered around, dragging him down into an emotional gutter. Then, as if viewing a movie, I saw him in the next scene wrapped in a quilt. His whole demeanor changed from one of despair to one of hope and well-being. The quilt had made this dramatic change. The message of my dream was quilts=healing,” the website states.