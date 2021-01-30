The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) continues to prepare for the arrival of a statewide snow event. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for New Castle County from 7 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Tuesday, and Winter Storm Watch for Kent County and Sussex County from 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Tuesday.

DelDOT has brined roads across the state and prepared equipment ahead of the approaching storm and will be bringing in staff beginning Sunday morning to continue preparations.

At this time, DART also plans to operate fixed route and paratransit bus services as scheduled on Sunday, Jan. 31.

The DelDOT snow plow tracker will be active during the storm and is available via the DelDOT smartphone app and www.deldot.gov under the interactive maps icon.

A gale warning is in effect from 3 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Northeast winds from 30 to 40 knots with gusts up to 45 knots and seas 10 to 15 feet are expected. This warning is in effect for coastal waters from Cape May, N.J. to Fenwick Island out 20 nautical miles. Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Mariners should remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure their vessel for severe conditions.

A wind advisory is in effect for the Delaware beaches from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday. Northeast winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Motorists operating a high profile vehicle should use caution.

A coastal flood watch is in effect for inland Sussex County and the Delaware beaches from Monday morning till Tuesday afternoon. One to two feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Residents are urged to begin taking appropriate action to protect life and property. That means following the  recommendations of local emergency management officials, checking the latest forecast regularly in case the watch is elevated to a warning. 
 

