The 43rd Annual Nanticoke Indian Powwow, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 12 and 13, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It has been will be delayed until Friday through Sunday, Sept. 10 to 12, 2021, at Hudson Fields. The Hudson Fields venue is alongside Route 1 in Milton. In past years, the event was about 15 miles away on the Oak Orchard powwow grounds at 26800 John J. Williams Highway in Millsboro.
Making the announcement, Chief Natosha Norwood Carmine said the Nanticoke Indian Association Tribal Council found the decision to cancel difficult to make “but necessary to preserve the health and safety of the Nanticoke tribal membership, volunteers, family, friends, vendors, sponsors and visitors who have continued to support The Nanticoke Indian Association’s efforts over the years.
“The Nanticoke Indian Association extends its sincere appreciation to the community of support which the tribe has enjoyed in years past. We look forward to seeing everyone the first weekend after Labor Day” next year, she said.
Attracting 10,000 to 15,000 visitors every year, and 40 tribes nationwide, the powwow features a worship service, native dancing, crafts and food vendors selling items including jewelry, corn on the cob, succotash, fry bread, Indian tacos, hot dogs and hamburgers.
Every powwow begins with a Grand Entry, or procession of dancers who bring together the tribes. Dancers enter the dance circle by age and style of regalia and are guided by two lead dancers, a male and a female, who follow the presentation of flags. Similar to the National Anthem, the Flag Song is the Native American way of honoring traditional native, state and American flags. The audience is expected to stand.
The Great Spirit is held in high esteem by Native Americans, as expressed in this prayer:
“Great Spirit, whose tepee is the sky and whose hunting ground is the earth; Mights and fearful are you called. Ruler over storms, over men and birds and beasts: Have your way over all - Over earthways as over skyways, Find us this day our meat and corn, that we may be strong and brave. And put aside from us our wicked ways as we put aside the bad works of them who do us wrong.
“And let us not have such troubles as lead us into crooked roads. But keep us from all evil, For yours is all that is — the earth and the sky: the streams, the hills, and the valleys, the stars, the moon and the sun and all that live and breathe.
Wonderful, shining mighty Spirit!
Amen.”
The word “powwow,” derived from the Narragansett Eastern Algonquian language, means any gathering of native people, but, “in Indian Country, we define it as a cultural event that features group singing and dancing by men, women and children,” according to information provided by the Nanticoke Indian Association.
“Above all, powwows are a time to preserve traditions, to sing to the creator, and to dance to the heartbeat of the drum.
“Through these gatherings, cultural traditions are passed from generation to generation. Skilled Native American artisans travel across the country to attend various powwows to display and sell their handmade goods. It is a welcome opportunity to visit with friends and relatives, renew acquaintances and trade or sell native arts and crafts including jewelry, pottery, moccasins, ribbon shirts, shawls, dream catchers and paintings,” according to the information.
There are two singing styles, Northern and Southern. In Northern Style, singers maintain a higher pitch, whereas Southern Style singers keep a lower key.
The largest song category is War Dance, with songs providing a constant drumbeat, but drummers accent certain beats at specific points on the song. These accented beats are called honor beats.
The Nanticoke Indian Tribe website is www.nanticokeindians.org.