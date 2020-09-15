Peace Week Delaware has planned a week filled with peace-promoting activities, free and open to all. Members of the public can gather virtually with peace-loving people Oct. 3-11, then bring signs promoting peace and justice to the March and Rally on Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. in Georgetown.
Peace Week Delaware has been raising awareness and hope for peace for several years, usually to coincide with the International Day of Peace on Sept. 21. Moved to a new month this year, Peace Week Delaware also has a new venue. To promote antiviral safety, almost all of the events will be held virtually. Complete information and registration is available online at PeaceWeekDelaware.org.
Peace Week Delaware events include:
• Sept. 13 through Oct. 11 — Help from the Heart, a collection of personal-care items and food to benefit Love Inc.’s Code Purple Shelters in Sussex County and Epworth United Methodist Food Pantry.
Drop-offs will take place at: Seaside Jewish Community, Sunday, Oct. 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Epworth United Methodist Church (Bayside entrance), Sunday, Oct. 4, 1 to 3 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 6, 9 a.m. to noon; and Thursday, Oct. 8, 2 to 5 p.m.
Pickup is available. Email emily2287@gmail.com or PeaceWeekSussex@gmail.com.
• Sept. 19 through Oct. 11 — Visionary Peace Youth Art Exhibit. Students illustrate their visions of peace in a virtual art gallery sponsored by Pacem in Terris.
• Oct. 3-11 — “John Lewis: Good Trouble” on-demand film screening. The Rehoboth Beach Film Society will make the film, chronicling more than 60 years of John Lewis’ civil rights activism and legislative activity, available, with a discussion to follow on Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
• Oct. 5, 11 a.m. — Yoga Shalom. Reb. Lisa Levine will lead the practice for embodiment of healing for peace.
• Oct. 5, 7 p.m. — Belief as It Relates to Action for Peace. A panel of local clergy will discuss how religious beliefs and values of peace relate to peace promoting action.
• Oct. 6, 7 p.m. — Standing Up for Justice & Peace: Tools for Confronting Bias. Seaside Jewish Community will sponsor a virtual experiential workshop presented by the Anti-Defamation League to help people learn skills and strategies to address bias and injustice.
• Oct. 7, 2-3 p.m. — Staying Calm Amid Chaos. Sigrid Olsen, fashion designer and retreat leader, will lead a session including meditation and journaling.
• Oct. 7, 4-6 p.m. — Forgiveness in the Time of Corona. The Alternatives to Violence Project will sponsor an experiential workshop that will have participants explore “forgiveness” as it surfaces in their intimate, family, community, and larger universal, lives. “As each of us has faced/is facing continued stress because of COVID-19, opportunities for stress, anger and forgiveness remain ever-present.”
• Oct. 7, 7 p.m. — Sisters Promoting Peace. Several years ago, women from several faith traditions started gathering monthly to dialogue and learn more about one another. They share their experiences creating peace and understanding in this session.
• Oct. 8, 4-5:30 p.m. — Conversations About School, Peace & Our Future. Join the staff of the Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence (BASSE) for an interactive program to explore ways to make schools more peaceful. Attendees can learn about BASSE, and then join with other participants to discuss how they can have a hand in bringing more peace into the schools.
• Oct. 8, 7 p.m. — Emergency to Emergence. Internationally renowned teacher and peacemaker Rick Grier-Reynolds will lead participants in exploring ways to emerge from this time of emergency into a world with more justice and peace.
• Oct. 10, 4-5:30 p.m. — Peace Intentioned Journaling. Athena Allread, the Seaside Shaman of the Lanikai Wellness Studio in Milton, will guide participants in meditation and journaling.
• Oct. 11, 2 p.m. — Peace Week Sussex County March & Rally. Participants will gather at Georgetown Presbyterian Church with signs promoting peace and justice, and walk to The Circle for a rally for peace featuring a message by Dr. Brittany Hazzard. Masks must be worn, and participants will practice distancing recommendations to promote antiviral safety.
Peace Week will also be start of a new round of Dialogue to Action — A Conversation Series About Race. The multi-week sessions will meet at various times. For details and registration, visit www.ywcade.org/dialogue2action.