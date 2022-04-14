Work is currently being done on Ocean View’s West Avenue Streetscape Project, to add 1,300 feet of new sidewalk along the east side of West Avenue, as well as other improvements, at a total cost of $664,672.
It’s the first in a series of six pedestrian-safety, connectivity and mobility projects the Town is undertaking, according to Ken Cimino, director of Planning, Zoning & Development for the Town of Ocean View.
The project also includes 250 feet of sidewalk along Oakwood Avenue, connecting to John West Park, new marked crosswalks at West Avenue and Oakwood Avenue, new roadway drainage and a total reconstruction of West Avenue, Cimino said.
The 5-foot-wide sidewalks are ADA-compliant, he said.
Work is being done by Mumford & Miller Concrete of Middletown, the successful bidder that met all of the contract requirements. The project is fully funded using money from the Town’s Capital Improvement Program. The Town did not receive any matching grant money, he said.
“West Avenue had two 10-foot lanes in each direction before we added sidewalks. When this project is completed, West Avenue will still have two 10-foot lanes with a yellow center line. No land was taken from any property owner, and the new road will not be more narrow. The Town maintains 30 feet of right-of-way on West Avenue. The road has been reconstructed and shifted to the west to allow for the new sidewalks,” Cimino explained.
Work is expected to be finished on or before May 19, Cimino said.