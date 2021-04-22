Ocean View’s new town councilman, Donald Walsh, will be sworn in during the council’s reorganizational meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, at Ocean View Town Hall. It can also be viewed on Zoom, at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89565916677.
Walsh will replace outgoing councilman Bert Reynolds, who did not seek reelection due to a conflict with his work. His last full meeting was on Tuesday, April 13, when the council voted on the budget for the coming fiscal year and he opposed passing it because it contains a 2-cent property-tax increase. During the meeting, Reynolds vehemently spoke against the increase. The budget was approved on a 3-2 vote.
Reynolds told the Coastal Point it has been “an honor to be a councilman for three years now.”
“I wish it could have gone further, but I’m not going to dwell on that. I’m sure the newly elected Councilman Walsh will do a fine job, and we have excellent leadership already in place. I have no worries it will continue,” he said.
Wash was the only candidate to file for the District 4 seat, so the election, planned for Saturday, April 10, was not held. The deadline to file to run for a council seat was March 10.
District 4 encompasses Bear Trap, Fairway Village, Wedgefield-Avon Park and Silverwoods.
To be eligible to run, a candidate must be at least 18, registered to vote, an Ocean View resident for at least one year and a resident of the district represented. Council members serve three-year terms and are paid about $300 annually.
Walsh, 65 and a Philadelphia native, has served on the Town’s Board of Elections and Board of Adjustment, and said current town officials have “made some adjustments, as far as different people in the governing body, and I feel their decisions are very good.”
“It’s a community that’s aging. The population in Ocean View — 50 percent-plus is over 60 years old. We need to take a look at that population, whether it’s sidewalks, events, busing or any kind of thing moving forward,” he said.
Walsh retired from work as a super market manager for chains in Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania and described that experience as benefitting him in his role on the council.
“You wear many hats as a store manager. You develop people. You are proactive in solving problems. You learn to be diverse. You learn to solve problems. You have the ability to grow and develop your business. I want to continue to watch this town grow,” he said, adding that he plans to make Ocean View his permanent home.
He and his wife, Ruth live in Avon Park. They have three children.
Reynolds, 58, a native of the Philadelphia area, said he “enjoyed learning more about the town and how it operates.”
“The people that have been brought in, in the in last few years — Town Manager Carol Houck, Planning & Zoning Director Ken Cimino, Police Chief Ken McLaughlin, Finance Director Dawn Parks, and all of them — are top notch. The people who work for the Town have really gotten the Town in a good direction.
“I give a lot of credit to [former mayor] Walter Curran and [Mayor] John Reddington for continuing on. There was a vision of where Ocean View was going, and they stuck to it. Because of that, I think Ocean View is one of the more desirable areas to move to,” he said.
Reynolds praised McLaughlin for Ocean View being named the safest town in Delaware for three consecutive years, including this year.
He and his wife, Liz, have four children and five grandchildren.