Donald Walsh was sworn in as Ocean View’s newest town councilman, representing District 4, at a 12-minute reorganizational meeting on Tuesday, April 27.
Walsh, 65, a native of the Philadelphia area, in taking the oath of office, repeated after Town Solicitor Dennis Schrader, saying, “I, Donald Walsh, do proudly swear to carry out the responsibilities of the office of Council member to the best of my ability, freely acknowledging the powers of this office flow from the people I am privileged to represent.
“I further swear to always place the public interest above any special or personal interests and to respect the right of future generations to share the rich, historic and natural heritage of Delaware. In doing so, I will always uphold and defend the Constitution of my country and my state, so help me God.”
The oath was met with applause.
Mayor Pro-Tempore Tom Maly — who presided over the meeting because Mayor John Reddington was vacationing in Florida, where he joined the meeting via Zoom videoconference and was unable to hear every comment — congratulated Walsh and said he was sure he would enjoy serving the upcoming three-year term.
“We’re looking forward to having you on the council. It’s a pleasure to be able to work with you again, so thank you very much for doing this,” Reddington told Walsh.
Walsh immediately took his seat on the panel without making remarks, but he earlier told the Coastal Point, after finishing a few games of pickleball on Tuesday, that he hadn’t yet heard from constituents asking him to tackle particular concerns, but he expects to. He said he is committed to working with fellow council members as they guide a bustling Ocean View.
“Ocean View — all of Sussex County — is growing. It’s not just a little, small town anymore, and you have to be careful not to have growth too fast,” he said, adding that he is honored and looking forward to serving on the council.
“It’s something I have wanted to do, and I persevered. It’s a big deal being able to be on the town council,” he said. He will represent District 4, which encompasses Bear Trap, Fairway Village, Wedgefield-Avon Park and Silverwoods.
Council members are paid about $300 annually.
Maly, who was again elected mayor pro tempore, said the meeting was bittersweet, because council members were welcoming a new member, but saying goodbye to outgoing councilman Bert Reynolds.
He presented Reynolds with a plaque and thanked him for his service. Reynolds, who did not seek re-election because of a conflict with his work, acknowledged and thanked Reddington, council members, Town staff, Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin, and Schrader, as well as former council members and former mayor Walter Curran, for dedication and exceptional work.
He told Schrader he appreciated him “keeping my questions and thoughts grounded.”
“I hope you enjoyed it, got a kick out of it,” he said.
Reynolds also thanked his wife, Liz, “for encouraging me to run and for bringing a commonsense voice to help me understand what was right.”
“Serving on the Ocean View council was an honor. I didn’t take it lightly. It made me aware of a lot of items I didn’t really know about before. Councilman Walsh, I can only hope you enjoy it as much as I did,” Reynolds said.
He ended with a quote he said he strives to live by: “The world is changed by your example and not your opinion,” and the audience applauded.
Also during the meeting, the council meeting schedule for the upcoming year was approved, with no meeting in August unless called by the mayor.
Walsh previously served on the Board of Elections and Board of Adjustment, and, when first named the new council member, said current town officials have “made some adjustments as far as different people in the governing body, and I feel their decisions are very good.”
“It’s a community that’s aging. The population in Ocean View — 50 percent-plus is over 60 years old. We need to take a look at that population, whether it’s sidewalks, events, busing or any kind of thing moving forward,” he said.
Walsh is retired from work as a supermarket manager for chains in Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania.
“You wear many hats as a store manager. You develop people. You are proactive in solving problems. You learn to be diverse. You learn to solve problems. You have the ability to grow and develop your business. I want to continue to watch this town grow,” he said, adding that he plans to make Ocean View his permanent home. He and his wife, Ruth live in Avon Park. They have three children.