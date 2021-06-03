“God bless America,” Ocean View Mayor John Reddington told members of VFW Post 7234 in Ocean View as he presented the keynote address at the annual Memorial Day ceremony, complete with a gun salute and playing of “Taps.”
About 200 people attended the standing-room-only event.
“The Memorial Day service is what this VFW is all about — the veterans that gave the ultimate sacrifice for this country,” Mark Daughaday, canteen manager at the VFW, told the Coastal Point.
“We usually honor our fallen heroes on Memorial Day by displaying the flag at half-mast or visiting a cemetery by putting flowers on a family member’s grave, but we also need to reflect on how we can bring honor to those who went before us and to help make this a better life, because of their sacrifice and their influence on us,” said Reddington, dressed in a suit and polka-dot necktie.
Reddington noted that he had served in Vietnam, in the Central Highlands along the Cambodia-Laos border, working as a combat engineer for a land clearing company.
“It was basically a company of 40 bulldozers that would clear jungle for a new firebase, or along highways for clear fire zones, to help protect convoys. I operated an APC [armored personnel carrier] providing security and support for the ’dozer operators. Other engineers would come behind us and build the highways or firebases. We would be out in the field for three months, come into a base camp for 10 days of rest and refit, and go back out for another three months. I did this for a year,” he said.
After being discharged, many veterans later took advantage of the GI Bill, including Reddington, who earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree, then began a career as a Foreign Service officer, spending half of his service working overseas and half in the United States. He traveled to more than 70 countries.
“I know that coming home from Vietnam was a difficult time for many GIs. The way we were treated — no respect, no parades, no jobs, no interest in our experiences or indifference — as if the sacrifices we made meant nothing. I didn’t accept this. I was proud of my service, proud to have volunteered to go to Vietnam on behalf of my country, proud to have been in the Army, though I did not want to make a career of it.
“I was proud to know I had what it takes to survive war. Many guys who got out of the service back then were still young 20-somethings who claimed they had no skills for many jobs. I didn’t accept that, either. The Army and Vietnam experiences gave us a lot of skills we could use in everyday life.
“The Army taught perseverance, how to set goals and accomplished them,” Reddington said. “How to assess situations, make decisions, lead people, to take responsibility for our actions and to seeing tasks through to completion... One saying I heard in the Army was ‘Don’t volunteer for anything.’ Well, I didn’t do so well on that one. I paid attention as a teenager to President Kennedy when he said, ‘Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.’ I’ve been volunteering ever since then, to answer that call.”
Not only did he volunteer for the draft, but also to go to Vietnam. Once there, he volunteered to go out to the field with that land clearing company “because I wanted to be in the war.”
In the Foreign Service, he volunteered to travel to every country where he worked.
Reddington credited the Army and Vietnam for providing him with the skills to be a productive member of society.
“We learned about teamwork and self-reliance, problem-solving and conflict resolution, adaptability and how to make the most of resources at hand, dependability and flexibility. I believe that our time in Vietnam demanded that when we came home we needed to be productive members of society in order to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in their service to our nation,” he said.
Not one to pay attention to those who criticized Vietnam veterans, or to allow bitterness to take hold, Reddington said he focused instead on how to make his life count.
He coached baseball and softball, started Little League organizations in the Netherlands and Brazil, was a scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts, introduced the concept of town hall meetings in Indiana, volunteered at the Ocean View Police Department and worked as a volunteer at the Georgetown veterans’ clinic.
“I served my country for over 25 years in the diplomatic service and another 15 with the private sector and government agencies, and now I’m serving as the mayor of Ocean View. I see my service to the country as one small contribution to building strength from the bottom up, from youth involvement to involvement in civic activities, to being a good husband, father, grandfather, brother, neighbor and friend,” he said.
Continuing service to country is a good way to honor those who lost their lives in the military, he said.
“The attributes every soldier learned help to keep America strong, to make life better for others, to be a good citizen and a good representative of the United States. We need to let our lives speak,” Reddington said.
“So, let’s not forget, but remember those fallen heroes from all the wars and honor their sacrifice. And for the Vietnam vets by being good role models.”