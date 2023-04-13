When Joseph “Jay” Tyminski is sworn in as the Ocean View town councilman representing District 3, he will take the oath of office on his own Holy Bible.
“I asked my wife, ‘The Bible isn’t going to catch fire when I touch it, is it?’ and she said, ‘You’ll be all right,’” Tyminski joked this week, after the April 8 election in Ocean View.
He and re-elected Mayor John Reddington will be sworn in at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 25, at the reorganizational meeting. Council members will nominate and elect a new mayor pro-tem after the swearing in and establish dates for council meetings.
Tyminski is succeeding Councilman Tom Maly, who has served two consecutive three-year terms and was ineligible to run again this year.
Tyminski originally faced rival Dick Jennison, but Jennison withdrew from the race just days before the election, so no votes were formally cast for Tyminski, who said he would have liked to see the vote results.
As he campaigned, he found a lot of residents were surprised anyone was going door-to-door.
“Win or lose, it was interesting to talk to everyone. People were concerned with growth, naturally. They were a little confused about candidates’ viewpoints.”
He said candidates and voters at town hall on election day were positive and friendly.
“I didn’t hear anything negative about the town,” he said, adding that he is excited about assuming his role as councilman.
“I am anchored in the community. I am always here, always available. I’m going to focus on moving forward while maintaining the small-town atmosphere,” he said.
The 69-year-old Baltimore native, a retired electrical engineer who worked for Unilever and McCormick Spice Company, moved to town with his wife, Andrea, five years ago. The couple doesn’t have children but dote on their dog, Rosie.
“I’ve been very fortunate in my life and I like to give back. I feel like there are people who are worse off than me and better off than me, but I have the opportunity to try to give back to my community, which I love, and I want to do it. I listen to people. That is one of my strengths,” said Tyminski, who was formerly president of the Ocean View Beach Club and McCabe Tax Ditch board and who currently serves on the Ocean View Planning & Zoning Commission.
He said he wants to see more bicycle paths and sidewalks in Ocean View and is concerned about having adequate public and private parking.
“Considering all the development and how they are packing these homes together, when you look at Bethany Beach — what they have done to limit parking? Is that something we have to look at?
“We need more bicycle paths, bicycle facilities. I also spoke at one town hall meeting about extending public transportation. I even talked to DelDOT about trying to move some existing trollies to extend the route. We need public access to get to Bethany Beach or just to get to CVS. I would like to continue conversations around seasonal and year-round bus service, which could provide residents a way to be mobile without driving,” he said.
He said he is concerned about overdevelopment and rebuilding older, existing structures.
“Ocean View is nearly built-out, and no more tracts are available for new construction. We need to control the reuse and preserve our existing Ocean View historic structures,” he said.
“When visitors ride through Ocean View, I want people to be enviable of our community.”