Joseph “Jay” Tyminski has filed for the Ocean View Town Council’s District 3 seat, making him the second candidate interested in succeeding incumbent Tom Maly, who is not eligible to run again this year because he has served two consecutive three-year terms.
The Baltimore native will face challenger Dick Jennison in the Saturday, April 8, election. Candidates for council must file by Monday, March 13. The deadline to file for mayor was on Feb. 28.
A resident of Ocean View who moved to town with his wife, Andrea, five years ago, Tyminski is a retired electrical engineer who worked for Unilever and McCormick Spice Company. The couple doesn’t have children, but he spoke fondly of Rosie, the dog they rescued.
“I’ve been very fortunate in my life, and I like to give back,” he said. “I feel like there are people who are worse off than me and better off than me, but I have the opportunity to try to give back to my community, which I love, and I want to do it.
“I listen to people. That is one of my strengths. I used to manage people at Unilever and McCormick and my phrase was, ‘When I look at you, I don’t see a person. I see a Unilever employee. Everybody gets the same treatment.’ That is how I have lived my life. I think that’s a strength,” said Tyminski, who was formerly president of the Ocean View Beach Club and McCabe Tax Ditch board and who currently serves on the Town’s Planning & Zoning Commission.
Committed to preserving open space, he said he wants to see more bicycle paths and sidewalks in Ocean View, and is concerned about having adequate public and private parking.
“Considering all the development and how they are packing these homes together, when you look at Bethany Beach, what they have done to limit parking, is that something we have to look at? I also want to look at livability. Ogre Drive, the street behind me, where I live, has no sidewalks, so they have to go to the Ocean View Beach Club to walk. We need more bicycle paths, bicycle facilities.
“I also spoke at one town hall meeting about extending public transportation. I even talked to DelDOT about trying to move some existing trollies to extend the route. We need public access to get to Bethany Beach or just to get to CVS. I would like to continue conversations around seasonal and year-round bus service, which could provide residents a way to be mobile without driving. This may cut down on the effects of driving on congested roads, as well as keeping our air clean,” he said.
The candidate said he is concerned about overdevelopment and rebuilding older, existing structures.
“So you buy something, tear it down and what are they going to do? There should be new zoning and planning laws for permitting or permitting to allow building, but that may change how you build. It might reduce the size of the footprint of the house. When you rebuild, the density should be smaller,” he said, adding that he feels strongly about controlling more construction in the town, “since all of Ocean View is nearly built-out and no more tracts are available for new construction.”
“We need to control the reuse and preserve our existing Ocean View historic structures,” he said.
“When visitors ride through Ocean View, I want people to be enviable of our community.”