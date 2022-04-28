Colleen Twardzik and Steve Cobb were sworn in as new Ocean View Town Council members at a reorganizational meeting at Town Hall on Tuesday, April 26.
During the 17-minute meeting, attended by dignitaries including Sen. Gerald Hocker, Rep. Ron Gray, Fenwick Island Mayor Vicki Carmean and former Council members, Ocean View Town Solicitor Dennis Schrader asked first Twardzik, with her husband, outgoing Councilman Frank Twardzik by her side, to place her hand on the Holy Bible and repeat the oath of office.
Cobb then took the oath while his wife stood beside him. Afterward, both couples kissed.
Twardzik is replacing her husband, representing District 2, and Cobb is replacing Councilman Bruce White, representing District 1.
Frank Twardzik served two consecutive terms and was not eligible to run for a third term and White did not seek election to a second term.
Repeating after Schrader, the new Council members took the oaths saying, “I do proudly swear to carry out the responsibilities of the office of Council member to the best of my ability, freely acknowledging the power of this office flows from the people I am privileged to represent. I further swear to always place the public interest above any special or personal interest and to respect the right of future generations to share the rich historic and natural heritage of Delaware. In doing so, I will always uphold and defend the constitutions of my country and my state, so help me God.”
Mayor John Reddington congratulated and welcomed them both and they took their seats among the sitting Council members.
Reddington nominated Councilman Tom Maly as mayor pro tem and the Council agreed by unanimous vote. Council also accepted the schedule of upcoming meetings and work sessions by unanimous vote.
Reddington presented Frank Twardzik and White with plaques of appreciation and praised them, saying they “distinguished themselves by serving admirably on the Council and being actively involved in decision making to accomplish the goals of the town.”
Their advice and counsel have been sound and neither had a personal agenda, the mayor said.
“I appreciate that very much. It made my job much easier as mayor,” he said.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege,” White said.
Twardzik said during the past six years he has “learned an awful lot about this town.”
“When you make a decision, it is always to do what is best for the Town of Ocean View. Sometimes that is difficult, but it is always best for the town. I look forward to supporting my wife on the Council and also Steve Cobb,” he said to applause.
Reddington said he hopes Twardzik and White will return and attend future Council meetings
There was no election this year because only Colleen Twardzik and Cobb were eligible to fill the two available seats. Another candidate filed, but was deemed ineligible, and one more filed but quickly withdrew.
Colleen Twardzik, 71, told Coastal Point she will work to “see the town continue in the direction it’s going.”
“We live in a beautiful small town. I would like to see things continue. Things are going well now. We have our beautiful John West Park. They have more and more events there than ever. This is the fourth year Ocean View has been named The Safest Town in Delaware. That is so exciting and one of the reasons we like this area. We feel safe living in Ocean View,” she said.
A retired middle school teacher, she taught for 35 years and served as Family and Consumer Science Department Chairwoman at her school.
Cobb, 67, said he places importance on “quality of life issues for our residents.”
“The Council has done a great job, so I would like to see a strong continuation of that. It starts with a safe community and we are so blessed to have a strong police force. It’s important to make sure they, as well as all of the employees of the town, have all the tools, funding and support they need to make sure any goods or services are always driven by the quality of life of our residents. That is so important,” Cobb said.
Cobb, who recently retired as food and beverage director for the Boardwalk Plaza Hotel in Victoria’s Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach, lives with his wife Deborah in an historic home built in 1873 near John West Park.
“Over the years, I’ve attended many Council meetings and workshops. When I was food and beverage director, that position required me to spend an enormous amount of time at work and I didn’t think I had time to devote to a Council seat. I have since retired, as of Jan. 23, and I knew I wanted to run for Council,” he said.
Cobb and his wife are the parents of a daughter, Melissa Goudy, of Wilmington.
A native of Reading, Pa., who has lived in the Baltimore area, Portland and Maine, Cobb married his wife in 1983 and formerly worked as Food and Business Director at Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort in Ocean City.