Ken Cimino, Ocean View’s Director of Planning and Zoning, will meet with officials at Lord Baltimore Elementary School to try and find a solution for the heavy traffic back-up that develops on Route 26 in the mornings and afternoons, when parents drop off children at school and pick them up afterward.
Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin mentioned the problem to the Ocean View Town Council at the Oct. 12 meeting, saying traffic jams are likely to get worse as more people move to Ocean View and enrollment in Lord Baltimore increases.
This week, Cimino told Coastal Point the first step is to “observe the internal circulation of the facility to determine if there is a possibility of increasing vehicle storage on the facility during pick-up times.”
“There are a lot of utilities there, and it would be probably a costly endeavor to do something,” McLaughlin added.
“Right now we are open to anything. We’re trying to address it. It’s not a major problem right now but it is a problem and it will probably get worse, not better. We want to make sure we are doing everything we can to keep the roadway open. The school has a gate there that prevents parents from pulling into the school until a certain time. We can’t open that gate for security reasons because there is a late period or two when they still have students on the playground. So you can’t have traffic driving around there. You can’t just open the gate when you still have kids on the playground. There is no real easy fix,” McLaughlin said.
Further complicating the problem is a shortage of bus drivers, not enough buses and more traffic on Ocean View’s streets.