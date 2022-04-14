Ocean View Mayor John Reddington, at the Tuesday, April 12, town council meeting, announced it was the last meeting for Councilmen Bruce White and Frank Twardzik, and thanked them for their dedication.
They will be presented with plaques at the Tuesday, April 26, reorganizational meeting, at 6 p.m. at Ocean View Town Hall.
Twardzik’s second three-year term is ending, and he is not eligible to run again this year. His wife, Colleen, will assume that council seat, representing District 2.
White, who represents District 1, did not file for re-election. His seat will be filled by Steve Cobb, recently retired as food-and-beverage director for the Boardwalk Plaza Hotel’s Victoria’s Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach.
Because only one candidate filed for each open seat, there will not be an election. Twardzik and Cobb will be sworn in at the reorganizational meeting.
Cobb offers praise, appreciation
Cobb spoke during the Citizens’ Privilege portion of the council meeting, saying that, as a resident for the past 25 years, he thinks it is important the mayor, council members, staff and employees know how much they are appreciated and admired “for the leadership that has been directing this Town.”
As the country struggles to regain footing in the wake of a pandemic, “Ocean View remains strong,” he said, praising Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin for keeping the citizens safe, Town Manager Carol Houck for her vision, staff for providing services and basing decisions on improving the quality of life for residents of Ocean View, Planning, Zoning & Development Director Ken Cimino for having well-thought-out plans, Finance Director Dawn Parks for handling funds and all of the Town staff.
“Without them, none of this would be possible,” Cobb said.
White and Twardzik have contributed to the vibrance of the Town and will be missed, he said, but the new council members will continue in the same fashion, he said.
“Job well done,” he said, addressing White and Twardzik.
“Thank you very much,” Cobb added as those present at the meeting applauded.
Town to buy new mosquito spraying unit
The council approved spending $17,412 to purchase a truck-mounted mosquito spraying unit for Public Works, to replace an eight-year-old unit that is out of service.
Houck said funds are available from the 2023-fiscal-year Capital Improvement Program.
She said the Town sprays for mosquitos from spring until fall with a mosquito-control plan composed of both DNREC and Town operations. Larvae treatments and weekly spraying begin in May each year and continue until the end of September, with spraying in Town on Tuesday and Friday mornings from 2:30 a.m. to 6 a.m.
Signs, landscaping OK’d for new parking area
The council approved $28,630 in ARPA funds to purchase signs for, and to have landscaping completed at, the new parking lot on West Avenue, across from John West Park.
Houck said two signs, purchased from the Ad-Art Sign Company, will cost $830, and landscaping, undertaken by Collins Landcare, will cost $27,800 and include mounding, landscaping plants and planting.
The council also approved that parking facility, at 33 West Avenue. The property was purchased last fall, and the parking lot is part of the West Avenue Streetscape project.
Funding, in the amount of $173,184 for the parking area, is budgeted and available in the 2022-fiscal-year Capital Improvement Program, Houck said.
Arbor Day event set for April 29
The council designated April 29 as Arbor Day in Ocean View.
A celebration is planned at John West Park at 3:30 p.m. that day, and a tree will be planted, Houck said.
She read a Town proclamation stating that J. Sterling Morton had proposed setting aside a day for the planting of trees to the Nebraska Board of Agriculture, thereby establishing Arbor Day, and that trees reduce erosion of topsoil, decrease heating and cooling costs, moderate temperatures, clean the air, produce oxygen and provide habitats for wildlife “and are a source of joy and spiritual renewal.”
Morton made that proposal in 1872.
Funding approved for police radios
The council approved spending $82,850 in ARPA funding to purchase 14 mobile radios for the Ocean View Police Department.
Houck explained that, effective January 2024, certain radios now used by the police department will no longer be in compliance with the State of Delaware’s communication system, due to a new requirement for all radios used by Delaware police departments to be encrypted.
Ocean View police radios that are impacted include eight mobile in-vehicle radios and six portable radios and their accessories.
A total of 13 existing radios will still be in compliance because they were replaced within the past five years and their life expectancy is 10 years, Houck said.
Death of former town manager noted
Ocean View Town Solicitor Dennis Schrader reported that he and McLaughlin had attended the funeral for Joseph Lobb, who was Ocean View’s town manager for 17 years.
“Joe Lobb probably wasn’t known by any of you except Chief McLaughlin and me. He served the Town well. A lot of what you see that goes well in this town started with Joe Lobb,” Schrader said.