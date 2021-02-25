Only one candidate has filed for the District 4 seat on the Ocean View Town Council.
That seat is being vacated by Councilman Bert Reynolds, who is not seeking a second term.
Donald Walsh, 65, who has served on the Town’s Board of Elections and Board of Adjustment, is the sole candidate to file thus far. If no other candidate files by Wednesday, March 10, Walsh will be the new council member.
The election is scheduled for Saturday, April 10, but will be canceled if Walsh remains the lone candidate.
Swearing in will be on Tuesday, April 27, a town council work-session day and the day of the council’s reorganizational meeting.
The deadline to register to vote in this election is Friday, March 26.
To be eligible to run, a candidate must be at least 18, registered to vote, an Ocean View resident for at least one year and a resident of District 4, which encompasses Bear Trap, Fairway Village, Wedgefield-Avon Park and Silverwoods.
Council members serve three-year terms and are paid about $300 annually.