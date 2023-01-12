Ocean View Mayor John Reddington and the Ocean View Town Council presented Town Clerk Donna Schwartz with a bouquet of red roses and baby’s breath after Reddington read a letter from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks Inc., announcing that Schwartz had earned the designation of Master Municipal Clerk, making her only the sixth town clerk in the state to reach that designation.
“Do we have to call you Master Clerk now?” Reddington teased at the Tuesday, Jan. 10, council meeting as the audience applauded and Schwartz smiled and shook her head.
Earlier, Reddington had called her achievement “fantastic” and said he wants “everyone to know the efforts she went through to get this.”
“It’s something I worked very hard for. It took almost 10 years,” Schwartz told the Coastal Point.
“It’s a combination of courses and conferences, all kinds of classes in government, working with the public, working with council, working with the people, such as residents of Ocean View and also businesspeople,” she said, adding that her responsibilities as town clerk focus on supporting the council. She also creates meeting agendas, takes minutes, and writes and types documents used for meetings.
“Whatever has to be done for them, that is my priority. And, of course, I work with [Town Manager] Carol [Houck] doing whatever she needs. I’m like her assistant,” Schwartz said.
She has worked for Ocean View since November 2012 and previously was town clerk in Millville and Fenwick Island, where she began in that role in 2000.
“On Monday, everybody was congratulating me. I was the last one to find out. The e-mail came at 4:30. I had just left work, so I was getting congratulated and I didn’t even know it. I checked my e-mail, and there it was. I was thrilled,” she said.
She will receive a certificate from IIMC “and get to use the letters MMC behind my name,” she said.
A resident of Selbyville, Schwartz is the mother of two daughters, Jill and Lisa, and grandmother of grandson Jake. Her son, Louis, is deceased.
“IIMC grants the MMC designation only to those municipal clerks who complete demanding education requirements; and who have a record of significant contributions to their local government, their community and state,” Pamela Smith, IIMC president, wrote in the news release announcing Schwartz’s achievement.
“The International Institute of Municipal Clerks, founded in 1947, has 14,000 members throughout the United States, Canada and 15 other countries, and the mission of this global non-profit corporation is to enhance the education opportunities and professional development of its diverse membership. In light of the speed and drastic nature of change these days, lifelong learning is not only desirable, it is necessary for all in local government to keep pace with growing demands and changing needs of the citizens we serve. Your city can take immense pride in Donna’s educational accomplishments and achievement of this milestone.
“On behalf of the IIMC Board of Directors, I am honored to endorse the conferring of MMC to Donna M. Schwartz, MMC, of Town of Ocean View. We share your pride in this achievement and we applaud your support of the role Donna plays in your city,” Smith wrote.