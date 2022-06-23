In 1972, when Dennis Schrader graduated from law school, Richard Nixon was running for president.
“He had not committed Watergate yet. The Vietnam War was raging. … That was 50 years ago,” Schrader said in his signature calm manner, issuing a friendly reminder that he’s been practicing law for 50 years and is ready to retire as town solicitor for the Town of Ocean View.
“I’ll still be around,” he told the Coastal Point during a conversation peppered with memories, such as the time the Popcorn Palace, in the days of video rentals, wanted to open in Ocean View, with a plan for an adults-only section. Both the County and Town denied the request, prompting the owner to sue for violation of his civil rights.
“He got a handsome settlement,” recalled Schrader, who attended his final Ocean View Town Council meeting on June 14. Schrader will be honored at a town luncheon, but won’t be at the July 12 meeting, even though his official retirement date from town government is July 31.
Attorney Veronica Faust, who works with Schrader at the firm Morris James in Georgetown, is expected to be named to replace him as town solicitor.
His resignation was briefly announced by Ocean View Mayor John Reddington during the June 14 town council meeting. In his letter to Reddington, Schrader wrote, “The wise old man of baseball, Satchel Paige, once said, ‘I ain’t ever had a job. I just always played baseball.’ To me, representing Ocean View has been my baseball. I have enjoyed every minute of it, and I’m convinced I will miss it all.
“After 50 years as a lawyer, I have determined that this is a convenient time for me to resign as town solicitor, effective midnight July 31. … We have performed many services for the town throughout these forty-seven years and I trust that our efforts have pleased the residents of Ocean View, the Council, you, the department heads and the staff.
“As the town’s attorney, I have made many Ocean View friends and have accumulated many great memories,” he wrote.
Schrader, who will soon be 75, and who is known as a man who dresses well, earned both his bachelor’s degree and juris doctorate from West Virginia University. He is past president of the Delaware State and Sussex County Bar Associations, and has had many other involvements.
He was formerly county attorney for Sussex County and is currently solicitor for several other towns. He frequently serves as a faculty member on seminars relating to land use and municipal legal issues.
When he was first appointed town solicitor for the Town of Ocean View, Wayne Brasure was mayor.
“Even though I’m retiring, I will always be a lawyer,” he said, declining to reveal future plans and joking that the law profession is “the only thing I know how to do.”
“I have a couple things in the wind. I do belong to some organizations where I will be involved in leadership roles over the next couple years, but I can’t put a fine point on it,” said Schrader, the father of three sons and a grandfather of four.
When he isn’t working, he and his wife, Kitty, enjoy traveling, and he likes to ride motorcycles, but said he isn’t “a beach person.”
“My wife is a bit of a foodie, and I let her pick the restaurants when we travel. We take short or long trips. I try to get to West Virginia every year,” he said. He was born in Charleston.
Being an attorney, he said, “keeps me amused.”
“I’ve met a lot of people, and I had a lot of fun. I enjoyed it. Even though there are people who aggravate me, I enjoyed talking to them. I always liked people, so it’s easy for me,” he said.