As guests began arriving at John West Park for the Town’s annual holiday celebration last Saturday, the Ocean View Historical Society’s Hall’s Store was dedicated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by dignitaries including Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, state Rep. Ron Gray, Ocean View Mayor John Reddington and Councilman Tom Maly.
“It’s a privilege to be here. I am so honored,” said Hall-Long, a descendant of the Hall family that built the original store more than 200 years ago, as she joked she planned to speak for about 40 minutes or so. Then, with a laugh, she said she was only kidding, that former Ocean View Mayor Gordon Wood had a replica shotgun and she had better keep her remarks brief.
The comment brought a smile to Wood, who, like many others cutting the ribbon, were dressed in clothing reminiscent of what ladies and gentlemen wore in 1820, when William S. Hall opened the original store, a first in the area and soon to become the town’s namesake. Before it opened, residents had to travel several miles to buy necessities, Historical Society President Barbara Slavin said, adding taht William S. Hall, a resident of what is now called Ocean View, sold groceries, dry goods, animal feed, cotton, coffee, medicines — just about everything families needed. In 1822, he opened a post office there.
Hall-Long said she and other elected officials are dedicated to preserving the state’s heritage — a heritage she is proud of, especially since William S. Hall was her great-great-great-grandfather.
The new building is valuable to the community, Hall-Long said, “because history matters, and it unifies us.”
“It’s important to understand the history of Hall’s Store. And, you know, it’s important to be nice to each other in Ocean View because, you know what? We are all related,” she said, drawing laughter from the crowd attending the ribbon-cutting, and recalling happy days she spent in John West Park as a child, playing on the swings and riding her bicycle.
“This building will be a great thing for this community,” Gray said.
“We are all honored to have this historic village, especially since it’s in John West Park, where children come and play and learn. This village is the key of our history and keeping it alive for many generations,” Reddington said.
Maly said the new Hall’s Store is noteworthy “not only for people who live here, but for the people who visit here.”
“It’s a good thing for the community. The community room is perfect for affairs like birthday parties or wedding receptions. Hall’s Store completes everything at the Historic Village. You have the house, the chicken house, the post office and now the store,” he said.
The ribbon in front of Hall’s Store was cut with an oversized scissors, and guests were invited to tour the building, with its replica wood-burning stove and circle of wooden chairs around a checkers board. An old doll rests in a carriage, and on a shelf are medicine bottles and old containers, including ones for Goody’s Headache Powder and Baker’s Croup Ointment.
A spinning wheel is located on the other side, near a bale of cotton and arrangement of plates, cups and saucers. A large room that will be available for rent is just past the replica store, with a small kitchen. Guests were served cake as they exited through the back door, into the park where Christmas music was performed, the tall tree stood decorated and vendors sold wooden ornaments, outdoor signs, coffee, cookies and holiday gifts. Later on Saturday, Santa Claus arrived and the tree was lit.
Local historian Wood, who provided a copy of a photo taken around 1900 of Vines Creek Store in nearby Dagsboro, said those attending the ribbon-cutting posed in an effort to replicate that old photo.
“Charles Townsend, who lives in that big house on Vine’s Creek, on the left side headed to Dagsboro — his great-great-grandfather owned a store across the street from that house. That store is now gone, but the old picture was taken in, or about, 1900.
“In the picture, there was some sort of celebration going on, but I have no idea what it was. The ladies were in long dresses and the men in suits, some of them. There’s an old guy carrying a shotgun, sort of looking at it. Maybe he wandered past. The shotgun is over his shoulder. We don’t know as much about Hall’s Store as we would like to know,” Wood told the Coastal Point.
“After the store opened, Ocean View was known by the moniker Hall’s Store. That is the most interesting part of the history. All the mail came to Hall’s Store. Ocean View wasn’t incorporated at that time. It wasn’t incorporated until 1886,” he said.
The story of a local resident suggesting the new name Ocean View for the town could be legend, he said.
“Nobody knows if it’s true. The story is that a resident, possibly a child, looked out from the attic in a home here and said, ‘I can see the ocean,’” he said. He obtained the old photo at an unrelated event, while he was talking to someone about an old schooner and a woman there showed it to him.
The 1889 post office building was Ocean View’s first free-standing post office, moved a few blocks to the Ocean View Historical Society’s historic village and in such a run-down condition that a tree was growing out of it. Inside are photos of the first person to run it, Annie Betts, whose husband had drowned in a shipwreck. She was the first postmistress in in the state, maybe the entire country.
The original postal counters are in the tiny building, along with the original wood stove used for heating and hats in the back, since the postmistress had a millinery business in that section.
Between the post office and Tunnell-West House is an outhouse with two seats, donated by the Archut family. Inside the house are items donated from that time period, including tables, chairs, a bed, pot kept under the bed, dresses and a wind-up vintage Victrola record player.
Members of the historical society work to fulfill the mission statement, “to preserve, interpret and collect the history of Ocean View and the surrounding Baltimore Hundred area, sharing our past with all communities that comprise the Ocean View area, visitors, and locals; thereby building an identity that will enable us to wisely approach the challenges the future will bring to Delaware’s coastal towns.”