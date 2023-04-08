Ocean View Mayor John Reddington won a second, three-year term by a 175-88 vote in the Saturday, April 8 election, defeating newcomer Randy Robust by 87 votes.
“I am very happy. It’s been a long day,” Reddington told Coastal Point shortly after the poll closed at 5 p.m. on Saturday and results were posted on the town’s website.
“I was out there all day, from 8 this morning until 5, freezing, but I’m happy to be reelected and I’m looking forward to being mayor for the next three years,” he said.
He spent time talking to Robust during the day and got to know him better, he said.
“He is a very nice guy. I think he should look at volunteering in the town or serving on a committee or board,” Reddington said.
Also winning a seat on the town council was Joseph “Jay” Tyminski. He was originally challenged by Dick Jennison, but Jennison withdrew from the race just days before the election.
Tyminski will represent District 3, succeeding current Councilman Tom Maly. Maly was ineligible to run again because he has served two consecutive three-year terms.
Neither Robust nor Tyminski couldn’t be reached for comment Saturday evening.
Reddington and Tyminski will be sworn in at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 25 at Town Hall.
Other council members are Stephen Cobb, District 1, term expiring April 2025; Colleen Twardzik, District 2, term expiring April 2025; and Don Walsh, District 4, term expiring April 2024.