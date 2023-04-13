Ocean View Mayor John Reddington won a second three-year term by a 175-88 vote in the Saturday, April 8, election, defeating newcomer Randy Robust by 87 votes.
A total of 263 votes were cast.
“I am very happy. It’s been a long day,” Reddington, 75, told the Coastal Point shortly after the poll closed at 5 p.m. on Saturday and results were posted on the Town’s website.
“I was out there all day, from 8 this morning until 5, freezing, but I’m happy to be reelected and I’m looking forward to being mayor for the next three years,” the Boston native said.
He spent time talking to Robust during the day and got to know him better, he said.
“He is a very nice guy. I think he should look at volunteering in the town or serving on a committee or board,” Reddington said.
Also winning a seat on the town council was Joseph “Jay” Tyminski. He was originally challenged by Dick Jennison, but Jennison withdrew from the race just days before the election.
Tyminski will represent District 3, succeeding current Councilman Tom Maly, who was ineligible to run again this year because he has served two consecutive three-year terms.
During his campaign, and at the Town’s meet-the-candidates forum, Reddington called Ocean View a special place where history meets the present and residents celebrate all that is good in life. He has proudly served as mayor, he said, and feels the town is a special place. It’s no accident it has been voted Delaware’s safest town several years in a row, he said.
Together, town leaders have accomplished much during his three-year term, he said, including better drainage, new sidewalks, improvements to John West Park, concerts and movies in the park, holiday events, beautification and purchasing land to develop into open space, as well as trying to accomplish everything in the comprehensive plan that residents asked for.
Ocean View is a community of hardworking people who look out for one another, he said, adding that residents have inspired him “by the way we come together to make a difference.”
Reddington said he would work to see the property the Town purchased at Muddy Neck and Double Bridges roads become a scenic park, and be sure streetscapes and sidewalk projects are finished and local businesses thrive by reducing obstacles to development while maintaining land use.
Ocean View has an all-star cast of volunteers and town employees, Reddington said.
“Let us continue to build on this strong foundation, improve the quality of life and create a bright future for all,” he said.
Reddington and Tyminski will be sworn in at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, at town hall during the annual reorganizational meeting.
Other council members are Stephen Cobb, District 1, term expiring April 2025; Colleen Twardzik, District 2, term expiring April 2025; and Don Walsh, District 4, term expiring April 2024.