Ocean View mayoral candidate Randy Robust lost the election last week to incumbent Mayor John Reddington, but Robust was upbeat this week, saying, in his amiable way, that he was “higher than a kite after one of the best weekends of my life.”
Not only did the 70-year-old Baltimore native get to know Reddington better as they both spent the entire day at Town Hall on election day, Saturday, April 8, greeting voters from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but his daughter came to visit over the weekend, and it was his birthday and wedding anniversary.
“I’m a very competitive person. I don’t like to lose, but I am so elated and so honored that I got one-third of the votes,” he said.
Of the 263 votes cast, he received 88, and Reddington got 175.
“I analyzed it and I looked at it and I wondered if I could have done better, but I just felt so loved. I said to my wife, ‘I don’t know what thumbs-up means in Ocean View, but in mind it’s a good sign.’ I had people getting out of their cars. They were walking up by me and they didn’t say a darned thing, but when they came back they put their thumbs up and winked at me. You know, you look around and you see the world falling apart, but you always have some bright spots,” Robust said.
He said he continues to worry about residents who are not wealthy and who told him during the campaign that they can’t afford their annual property taxes.
“At the election, there were all these Mercedes driving up, so you know there are well-off people living here. I’m not destitute, but I’m not rich. I feel bad, because they say they can’t pay these taxes.
“There are people with these mini-mansions here. But people who grew up here and are living in their parents’ homes, they have told me, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to be able to stay here.’ There’s a big disparity here. That’s why I said, if I was elected, I wanted to look at the budget,” he said.
During his campaign, he said he wanted to give a tax break to those 70 or older.
He and Reddington talked and joked on election day, and he met Reddington’s wife, who he described as “just a lovely lady.”
After the election, Reddington told the Coastal Point he got to know Robust better and found him to be a nice man who Reddington hopes will volunteer for a committee or board in town.
Robust returned the compliment, saying Reddington is impressive.
“I said, ‘Mr. Mayor, you have such a fantastic résumé, I almost wanted to vote for you,’” Robust said, adding that he wanted to thank everyone who voted for him.
He and Reddington respect each other, he said, but enjoyed exchanging barbs. He asked Reddington how long he planned to stay at the town hall, and when Reddington said until 5 p.m., Robust, in a lighthearted attempt to upstage him, laughed and said if that was the case, he was staying until 5:01 p.m.
“I volunteer once in a blue moon, but when I do, it has to be something I really like. It is something I might do. I have to look at the boards and committees, too,” he said. “I will be attending council meetings in the future. And in three years, I might run for mayor again.”