Thanking Mayor John Reddington, who this week presented him with a plaque of appreciation for serving on the town council for the past six years, outgoing Ocean View Town Councilman Tom Maly said he was “feeling kind of melancholy today, but I have been fortunate to be on the council.”
“Not just on the council, but relationships I have made, friends. The main thing is the good of the town, and that the council, the mayor, have not had personal agendas,” Maly said at the 12-minute reorganizational meeting on Tuesday, April 25, after Reddington said Maly served well and could finally retire.
“It’s been a pleasure to serve with you as my mayor pro tem,” Reddington told Maly as those in attendance applauded.
Ocean View residents have formed a true community and a closeness, even as the town has grown and annexed property, Maly said.
“Now people come from all over for our many events,” Maly said, adding that he was pleased to be on the search committee when Town Manager Carol Houck and Director of Planning, Zoning & Development Ken Cimino were hired, and thanking them both for outstanding work as they nodded their appreciation.
He also thanked his wife, who was not at the meeting.
“I owe a lot to her, and I really appreciate the opportunity to serve,” Maly said.
“I think that’s the most I’ve heard you say in three years,” Reddington joked, referring to his three years as mayor before being re-elected earlier this month, and the usually reticent Maly.
Reddington won a second, three-year term by a 175-88 margin in the Saturday, April 8, election, defeating newcomer challenger Randy Robust by 87 votes. A total of 263 votes were cast.
Town Attorney Veronica Faust swore in Reddington and newly elected Councilman Joseph “Jay” Tyminski, who is succeeding Maly in representing District 3.
Originally, Tyminski was challenged by outspoken town critic Dick Jennison — who, after questioning the rules of the meet-the-candidates forum and prompting the Town to hire counsel from northern Delaware to preside over a special meeting, did not attend the forum and withdrew from the race at the last minute.
Reddington and Tyminski took the oath of office with one hand on the Bible and their wives standing next to them. They vowed to carry out the responsibilities of office to the best of their ability, acknowledging the powers of the office flow from the people they are privileged to represent, swearing to place the public interest above any special or personal interest and to respect the right of future generations and uphold the rich nature heritage of Delaware.
Councilman Donald Walsh was named mayor pro tem, succeeding Maly. Reddington said Walsh expressed interest in the position, and the council unanimously agreed to appoint him.
Also at the meeting, the council approved a calendar of meetings for the upcoming year. Meetings are at 3 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month, and special meetings are called when necessary.