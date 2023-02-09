Ocean View Mayor John Reddington is running for a second, three-year term, having filed on Friday, Feb. 3, for the April 8 election. He was the only candidate to have filed as of mid-week.
This year, residents will elect a mayor and one council member, representing District 3. Councilman Tom Maly is currently in that seat but cannot run again because he has completed two, three-year terms, the limit set by town charter.
Reddington said his term as mayor wasn’t difficult because of the expertise of town employees who have guided and supported him.
“It’s been enjoyable. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be doing it again,” said the 75-year-old Boston native, a retired foreign service officer who moved to Ocean View in 2012 and who, before being elected mayor, played Santa Claus at town events, volunteered at the police department and served on the Board of Adjustment.
“As mayor, I’ve had to learn. I spent a lot of time listening to people,” he said. “It’s been a successful term. We’ve done a lot to enhance the reputation of the town, and we have a number of [properties] that are now inquiring about annexation. That never happened before.
“We have great people working in this town — the police chief and town manager and finance director and public works director — they are all excellent, highly qualified, good people to work with, and they have the best interest of the town in what they do,” he added. “It has been easy to be mayor when you have a staff like that, and the constituents — I have not had one adverse comment from anyone.”
He said he is proud of the council’s accomplishments, including purchasing property near Muddy Neck Road to build a park, enhancing John West Park and hosting several well-attended events including Cops & Goblins, Movies in the Park, Concerts in the Park, the Christmas tree-lighting ceremony and portions of the Fire & Ice Festival. He praised Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin for leading a force that has led to Ocean View being named the safest town in the state for the past three years and for earning the gold standard awarded by Lexipol, also for three consecutive years.
“Coming through COVID was a hard time for everybody. We allowed people to work from home for a while. Fortunately we have everybody back in the office. We got compensated from the federal government for expenses we had related to COVID, and I know a lot of people that work in town contracted it, but everyone has come through healthy. It was a tough time,” Reddington said.
Maly said that while he was in office, his goal — as well as the goal of the mayor and all council members — was to “make Ocean View a better place to live.”
“And we have done that. There weren’t any personal agendas. We did whatever was good for the town. When we had the big tax increase around 2017, to get a tax base to support the town budget and have enough in property tax, coupled with transfer tax with existing homes, so we wouldn’t be in trouble. It wasn’t very popular … but now we are doing projects back to back and really trying to move forward fast. A project done this year will be cheaper than kicking it down the road to next year.
“When we selected a new town manager and new director of Planning & Zoning, we couldn’t have asked for better people. We are growing by leaps and bounds. Cops & Goblins was packed. I went to that first one and it wasn’t as crowded, but now it’s packed. All the other things — Movies in the Park, Concerts in the Park, Arbor Day, the new bocce ball courts at John West Park, Christmas — a lot of this is the Town moving forward,” Maly said.
“It’s a great place to live. When I first moved here, people would ask me, ‘Where do you live?’ and I would say, ‘Ocean View,’ and they would say, ‘Eh,’ because we were in Coastal Point and the other papers around because of that tax increase, and we were getting negative publicity. All the things at that time going on, on the town council and in the mayor’s office, it wasn’t running very well.
“I am not a politician. My background is in law enforcement and public safety, but I was approached by people in the community to consider running for an open seat after the death of a councilman. … I decided to run and I hit it off with Walt Curran,” he said of the former mayor. “He showed me the ropes. Had a lot of faith in me, and the next year I was his mayor pro-tem for six years.
“I just love it here, and I hope with the new council and new mayor, they have same attitudes. This town is not crawling. We are jumping with leaps and bounds. The community outreach projects are so important, and our police department, they are the main reason we are the safest town. I came from a police department, and what Chief McLaughlin does is amazing. It’s not like a small-town police department. It’s almost like a major police department, because the department is involved in different aspects,” Maly said.
Candidates for mayor must file by Feb. 28, and candidates for council must file by March 13. The mayor is paid $605 semi-annually, and council members receive $453, also semi-annually. Those elected will be sworn in on April 25.
Other council members are Don Walsh, representing District 4, whose term expires in 2024; Colleen Twardzik, representing District 2, who term expires in 2025; and Stephen Cobb, representing District 1, whose term also expires in 2025.