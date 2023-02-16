No tax rate increase is recommended in Ocean View’s proposed 2024-fiscal-year budget, a balanced budget that calls for a 6.4-percent cost-of-living increase for employees and 2.9 percent for contractual employees, as well as more than $56,000 for Town-sponsored community events, such as the Halloween celebration Cops & Goblins.
Finance Director Dawn Parks shared highlights with the town council at their Tuesday, Feb. 14, meeting.
The budget recommendation is to keep the tax rate at $0.2378 per $100 of assessed value. The Town reduced its tax rate by 3 cents, or 11 percent, when the 2023-fiscal-year budget was approved.
The budget will be passed as three separate ordinances. Proposed are a $5.9 million total operating budget, $4.6 million capital program and $616,030 water department budget.
Public comment will be accepted at a work session at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Budget ordinances will be introduced at the Tuesday, March 14, council meeting, at 3 p.m. The final budget workshop is planned for 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28. At 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, there will be a public hearing and adoption of the operating, capital and water budgets.
Budget proposals include funding for three police officers now eligible for promotion and a step increase once requirements are met; pay for police department volunteers from Memorial Day to Labor Day, not to exceed $4,650; adding a part-time seasonal code-enforcement officer for the Planning & Zoning Department, not to exceed $13,790; and $56,500 for Town-sponsored community events and $14,500 for partnership events, including the new Spring Fling event on Saturday, May 6, Summer Concert Series on Friday evenings June 2-23, Fall Classic Movie Nights on Fridays in September, Cops & Goblins on Oct. 28, and the Old Town Holiday Market, Tree Lighting and Trail of Lights on Saturday, Nov. 25.
Also proposed is $162,211 for playground upgrades at John West Park and $80,000 for a new public safety vehicle, with $30,000 of that to be paid by Sussex County.
Budget objectives include maintaining cash holdings equal to at least two months of operational costs for the beginning of the next fiscal year, without relying on state or federal grants, managing the condition of sidewalks, and recognizing the importance of limiting the Town’s dependence on transfer taxes for operational expenses.
Key budget assumptions include an anticipated decline in transfer tax and new construction permit revenue, “while recognizing a 26 percent, three-year average increase in gross rental receipt taxes.”
Impact fees are collected from new construction permits at $1,936. Of that amount, $1,436 is placed in the General Fund to support the police department. The remaining $500 from new construction permits, plus 5 percent of each regular building permit, are transferred to the Emergency Services Enhancement Fund.