The Ocean View Police Department this week welcomed Officer Catherine Hazell to the OVPD.
Hazell graduated from the Dover Police Department’s Municipal Academy last week.
A native of New Jersey, she was previously a 911 dispatcher and emergency technician, said Chief Kenneth McLaughlin, who attended the ceremony held for 12 graduates of the academy.
Hazell completed all required training and received the Academic Award for having the highest average on all exams among classmates, McLaughlin said.
Also this week, Ocean View police officers visited the grave of the late officer Wallace Melson, on the 50th anniversary of his death, and laid a wreath on his grave, at St. George’s United Methodist Cemetery in Clarksville. Deacon Dennis Hayden from St. Ann Catholic Church in Bethany Beach joined them and offered a prayer.
Melson died in the line of duty on Aug. 21, 1971, after suffering a heart attack during a vehicle pursuit.
“He had chased the suspect into the neighboring town of Millville and was able to get the car stopped. When he stepped out of his patrol car, he collapsed. The suspect then fled the scene and was never identified or apprehended. There were several firemen who witnessed Officer Melson’s heart attack. They started CPR but he died almost immediately,” according to information on the police department website.
Melson, 48, and a World War II veteran who had served in the Army Air Corps, was with the police department for four years at the time of his death and was survived by his wife, two daughters and son. The Town of Ocean View’s municipal and police building is named in his honor.
“He was well-respected in Ocean View. He was a local guy and a member of the Millville fire company,” McLaughlin said.
“The men and women of Ocean View PD thank Officer Melson for his service and sacrifice to our community and will continue to remember him,” McLaughlin wrote on the police department’s Facebook page.