The Ocean View Town Council this week approved a request from Town Manager Carol Houck to take $6,487 from the Transfer Funds portion of the Town budget to fund the building of a concrete pad for a new evidence shed and to create a secure impound area, both required for the Ocean View Police Department to be eligible for accreditation.
The Delaware Police Accreditation Commission requires the impound lot and shed, Houck explained at the Tuesday, Dec. 14, council meeting. She said the Town’s Public Works Department can install fencing for $3,987 — considerably less expensive than estimates obtained in the $8,000 to $9,000 range. The cement pad will cost about $2,500.
The police department obtained a grant for the shed, but grant money isn’t permitted to be used for the cement pad, she said.
“This will allow us to meet those accreditation standards,” Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin told council members. “Otherwise, we will not meet them.
“We’ve been in the process for the past year now, two years. We just don’t have space. We have very little, if any, space left at 201 Central Avenue, in particular, for the evidence shed. It’s not just evidence, but it’s found property, like bicycles,” he explained.
The shed will be kept separate from the police department, and access to it will be limited.
It will be a twin to the existing shed on the property, be the same size and color, and will be tucked behind the generator and trash receptacles, screened from Central Avenue, McLaughlin said.