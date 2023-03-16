Ocean View Police Department Officer Dylan Murphy was sworn-in during a ceremony and luncheon at the police department on Thursday, March 2.
McLaughlin said Murphy, who began working at his department on Wednesday, March 8, is "a great guy who was born and raised in the Seaford area and who has a degree in criminal justice. He is 22 years old and his wife, Mackenzie Murphy, who is 21, is employed as a Sussex County paramedic. They are wonderful, wonderful young people. Both of them are just the best of the best. Genuine, nice people," McLaughlin said.
The luncheon, he said, is "our way of saying, 'Welcome aboard' to the Ocean View team. It’s something we started doing for all new Ocean View employees. And we have all the town staff and council people there, and that is our way of welcoming that new employee," he said.
Also sworn in that day was South Bethany Officer Matthew Boyd. Under an agreement between the municipalities, both officers have jurisdiction in both towns.