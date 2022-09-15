Ocean View Police Department Sgt. Rhys Bradshaw will be the new full-time school resource officer at Lord Baltimore Elementary School.
His annual salary is $75,658, with the Indian River School District providing $40,000 each year, OVPD Chief Kenneth McLaughlin told the Coastal Point.
During the summer, Bradshaw completed 40 hours of specialized training for school resource officers. Training “covered a lot of different topics, including laws involving what you can and can’t do in the schools and with juveniles,” McLaughlin said.
Resource officers have been at Lord Baltimore for more than 20 years, but the demand has been growing, the chief said.
“We wanted to make sure our kids are safe. That is our top priority,” he said, sharing his four-part plan that includes assisting school administration in maintaining a safe and secure environment, making the SRO responsible for investigating violations of criminal law that occur on campus, having the SRO provide education to promote responsible citizenship and give students a better understanding of how the legal system works, and assuring the SRO interacts with students as a positive role model and establishes relationships with at-risk students.
“Every year, we were spending more and more time at the school, and that pulls us away from the road. We reached a decision last year because it was evolving into a full-time job. That’s when we started talking about developing this into a full-time position, to meet the demand and make sure we are doing all we can do to keep the school safe — the kids and the staff at the school,” McLaughlin said.
There haven’t been any problems with unruly students, or children taking weapons to Lord Baltimore.
“No, not at all. You never know in today’s society, but we’ve been very fortunate. Lord Baltimore is one of the safest schools in the Indian River School District. We’ve got a wonderful, outstanding staff at the school, so we’ve got everything we need for success there.
“We can attribute a big part of our success to our community outreach. We want to do more with kids. We have a lot of different programs that we want to institute over there with the kids and interact with them and develop relationships,” he said.
If there was an emergency at the school and children were in danger, Ocean View police would immediately rush in, he said.
“Our officers have an abundance of training. Our mindset is we will not be standing around in the hallway. We will be actively engaging any threats.
“When that school is in session and that school is full of people, we have a responsibility to keep them safe. This SRO is just another example of how seriously we take that responsibility,” he said.
The SRO position was formally approved by the Ocean View Town Council at its Tuesday, Sept. 13, meeting.
The idea to put an SRO in the school came from Councilman Steven Cobb and Mayor John Reddington, and council members agreed, Town Manager Carol Houck stated.
“It is my hope that our efforts to increase safety and programs at Lord Baltimore will have a ripple effect for years to come in regard to the programs we can offer if we dedicate one officer to the task,” Cobb stated in the release.
Reddington said the safety and wellbeing of youth and access to programs that provide tools for their success “screams small-town values and commitment every day of the week.”
“The Town’s engagement with Indian River School District Superintendent Owens, Lord Baltimore Principal Pam Webb, the children and faculty has been a positive one for some time,” Houck stated.
“Being in the position to formalize our efforts and focus on specific programs suited to elementary-school children and families allows for both immediate and longer-term benefits that are desirable to full-service communities like Ocean View,” she said.