The Ocean View Police Department, under the leadership of Chief Kenneth McLaughlin, on March 31 received notice of its recognition as a 2020 Gold Level Law Enforcement agency from the Lexipol Law Enforcement Advisory Council. The Lexipol Connect Customer Recognition Program recognizes agencies for excellence in policy development, maintenance and personnel training.
“Up-to-date policy and ongoing training are a priority for our agency,” said McLaughlin. “We are honored and excited to be recognized for our continued commitment to serving the Town in this way. This recognition would not be possible without our personnel’s dedication to reading, understanding, and acknowledging policy updates and completing Daily Training Bulletins.”
The award is the highest level of recognition currently offered by Lexipol.
Upon hearing the news, Mayor John Reddington praised the chief and department for their dedication to the community, and noted that “participation and commitment with Lexipol by our fine police department allows the Town to align our policies with state and federal laws, and in doing so reduce risk.”
Ocean View has been repeatedly recognized as one of the safest Delaware towns to live in recent years.
“This recognition is another nod toward the professionalism of our police department, which for a small department delivers big results that our community can truly be proud of,” said Town Manager Carol Houck.