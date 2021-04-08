Ocean View Mayor John Reddington and town officials have been congratulating the Ocean View Police Department and sending e-mails praising Chief Kenneth McLaughlin and his force for being named a 2020 Gold Level Law Enforcement Agency by the Lexipol Law Enforcement Advisory Council.
The Lexipol Connect Customer Recognition Program acknowledges agencies for excellence in policy development, maintenance and personnel training. Lexipol, based in Frisco, Texas, provides cost-effective solutions that “help police departments focus on protecting and serving communities while meeting training mandates.”
“Great job to you and all your staff for the work put in to get this rating. Outstanding! Participation and commitment with Lexipol by our fine police department allows the town to align our policies with state and federal laws and in doing so reduces risk,” the mayor said.
“This recognition is another nod toward the professionalism of our police department, which, for a small department, delivers big results that our community can truly be proud of,” Town Manager Carol Houck stated in a news release.
“The chief, all that he does and the police force, they are the gold standard in the state. It’s not surprising that under the chief ’s leadership this staff just continues to win award after award,” Councilman Bert Reynolds told Coastal Point.
“Congratulations to all,” both Councilmen Frank Twardzik and Bruce White wrote in e-mails.
McLaughlin said up-to-date policy and ongoing training are priorities for the police department.
“We are honored and excited to be recognized for our continued commitment to serving the town in this way. This recognition would not be possible without all our personnel’s dedication to reading, understanding and acknowledging policy updates and completing Daily Training Bulletins. This award is the highest level of recognition currently offered by Lexipol ... We will be receiving a plaque from Lexipol for display in the lobby to commemorate this achievement,” McLaughlin said.
Police Department Administrative Assistant Russ Carter told Coastal Point Lexipol is a national organization with 3,500 subscribers throughout the United States.
“It goes into policies, deliverance standards. It reviews your policy training techniques, maintenance of policies, the whole gamut. We partner with Lexipol to keep us up to date with changes in the legal system. They review our policies and any changes that might have come down with a federal or state ruling, so we can adjust our procedures. Having them working with us on that, keeping us up to speed, is great,” he said.
Carter said officers receive snippets of policy every day and are asked to review and answer questions.
“The Gold Standard measures how much policy training we are putting out to our officers and if they are getting it. The main thing we get is peace of mind for us, making sure our guys are keeping up with all this stuff, everything from dealing with behavioral issues to encounters. Those with autism, the hearing impaired. We have a large hearing-impaired community and we have to deal with those things a little bit differently,” Carter explained.