Following a year-long process, the Ocean View Police Department this week was formally accredited by the Delaware Police Accreditation Commission, an accomplishment Mayor John Reddington praised as “a great result of all the hard work Chief McLaughlin and his staff have put in.”
“Isn’t it great? It shows our citizens our police force is well-trained. They document everything. They have been recognized in the state of Delaware as having a really great police force. We already know that because Ocean View has been the safest town in Delaware for several years,” Reddington said.
McLaughlin announced the achievement on Tuesday, March 15, writing in a group e-mail, “I am very pleased to report that the Delaware Police Accreditation Commission voted unanimously to award accreditation to the OVPD. I offer a special thanks to Captain Heath Hall and Sergeant [Russell] Carter, as well as the men and women of the OVPD, all of whom assisted with the accreditation process.”
“It’s a nice little feather in our cap, a great way to show the community we are doing the right things,” McLaughlin later told the Coastal Point.
Ocean View Town Councilman Bruce White, replying to the chief’s e-mail, asked how the police department will celebrate, and McLaughlin said maybe there will be a little festivity during upcoming training, but by early next week, he said, “We are going to start something else, because we never like to maintain the status quo.”
“You have to always keep challenging yourself. There’s being good, and there’s looking good. We take it very seriously about trying to be good and be our best. And then there is looking good, so the accreditation helps us accomplish both things,” he said.
The police department didn’t have to make many changes or modify practices, because they were already in place.
“We did some upgrades in our evidence room with some new software that we added. That was planned but probably wouldn’t have taken place for another year or so, but this put it at the forefront. That was something good that came out of it. It’s nice to know we are keeping consistent with state requirements,” he said, adding that only 11 police agencies in Delaware are accredited.
The Commission wrote that the OVPD is “an exemplary representation of an accredited agency.”
“They take best practices to an advanced level. Every aspect of the standards was scrutinized and accomplished. It is evident that Chief McLaughlin takes great pride in his agency and takes the accreditation process very seriously.”
“So very proud of our department and officers under your leadership. Well done,” Town Manager Carol Houck wrote in an e-mail to McLaughlin.
“Fantastic news. It clearly didn’t take them long to reach their decision,” White wrote.
“Earning the status of accreditation adds to the long list of reasons why the OVPD is the gold standard of small-town policing in Delaware. Keep up the good work,” Councilman Frank Twardzik, a retired police officer, wrote.
At the Tuesday, March 8, council meeting, McLaughlin had said that the process required a lot of work.
“You are opening yourself up to an outside entity. They are coming in and examining all aspects of the police department. We are very pleased. They indicated they are going to recommend us for full accreditation next week at the Accreditation Council meeting,” he had said. “They also commented it was the easiest accreditation process they have done. We had everything that was needed, and no changes were needed,” the chief said.
“That is something you can’t do unless you have good people,” Reddington said.
The Ocean View municipal building, which was originally designed to house the police department alone, was constructed around 2006, and “was built the right way,” McLaughlin said.
“We spent the money. We built an appropriate building, and that is allowing us to ease our way into this accreditation,” he said.