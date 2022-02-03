The Ocean View Police Department has, for the second consecutive year, achieved gold-level recognition through the Lexipol Connect Customer Recognition Program.
Lexipol, founded in 2003 and run by two attorneys who were formerly law enforcement officers, began awarding agencies for excellence in policy last year, with gold being the highest achievement, and Ocean View received gold awards both last year and this year.
Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin sent e-mails to Mayor John Reddington, members of the Ocean View Town Council, Town Manager Carol Houck and others recently, stating that the police department had responded to 2,670 calls-for-service last year and achieved Lexipol’s highest standard.
“To maintain a consistent and professional response, the department relies on comprehensive, up-to-date policies. Up-to-date policy and ongoing training are a priority for our agency. We are honored and excited to be recognized for our commitment to serving the Town in this way. This recognition would not be possible without the dedication of all personnel to reading, understanding and acknowledging policy updates and completing daily training bulletins,” the chief wrote in the e-mail.
“To the men and women of the OVPD, thank you for all your hard work to make the OVPD an exemplary agency. We will be receiving a plaque from Lexipol to commemorate this achievement, which will be displayed in the lobby,” he wrote.
“Congratulations to all the men and women of the OVPD that make our town great and our citizens proud,” Reddington replied.
Councilman Frank Twardzik congratulated the police department for “maintaining the gold standard” and said officers’ “commitment to serving the citizens of Ocean View is reflected in winning this award.”
“Well done! Keep up the great work and congratulations,” Houck wrote in a reply via e-mail.
Criteria used to rate police agencies include the percentage of policies issued to officers compared to total policies in the agency manual.
“They look at the number of policy updates issued and processed by the agency,” McLaughlin explained. “Policy updates happen all the time. For example, if there was a recent change in laws in Delaware regarding, say, the arrest of those under 14 years old — policies on juvenile arrests — Lexipol notifies us within a day or two of a law being passed, and we have to go in and modify our policies and get them out to our officers.
“Say the age limit for something is increased from 12 to 14 years old. The law changes, and we have to modify our policies. If the law goes into effect Jan. 1, are you updating policies and getting them disseminated in a timely fashion? Are you maintaining the policy manual? Are you updating it? Are you getting it out and into the hands of your people and getting them to review it and acknowledge it and review the updates? That is what Lexipol looks at,” the chief told the Coastal Point this week.
Another metric is the percentage of daily training bulletins signed by officers, indicating they are trained in, and understand, policies.
“In the field, you have to make instant decisions. Usually, you don’t have the time to look it up — 65 to 75 percent of the time you don’t have the time,” McLaughlin said.
Lexipol, based in Frisco, Texas, was created by combining co-founder Bruce Praet’s courtroom experience representing public-safety agencies and co-founder Gordon Graham’s experience in risk management, according to the website at www.lexipol.com. Lexipol grew to include risk-management solutions for public safety and local government.
“Today, we serve more than 2 million public safety and government professionals with a range of informational and technological solutions to meet the challenges facing these dynamic industries. But through all the changes, our mission remains the same,” the website states.