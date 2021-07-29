The American Planning Association has awarded the Town of Ocean View the Small Town & Rural Planning Division award for its Comprehensive Plan.
On Monday this week, in an e-mail to the mayor and town council, Town Manager Carol Houck announced, “We are thrilled to advise you that we just heard today that our submission was selected by the American Planning Association as the 2021 winner.”
The award is presented to an outstanding Comprehensive Plan or special project plan that “addressed the development of a neighborhood, community, county or region.”
“The planning staff, under Ken Cimino’s leadership, and I felt strongly about our Comprehensive Plan effort and therefore took the time to pull the application together. The time to complete the application was well worth the effort for this recognition. I commend everyone on staff and Council for their engagement. This was truly a team effort,” Houck wrote in her e-mail.
“Wow! Great job, well done. We all knew the Comp Plan was a great effort. But to be recognized as the best is truly outstanding. Congratulations!” Mayor John Reddington replied.
Later, he called the achievement “just great.”
“I read our Comprehensive Plan in the draft form. It was the first one I have read. It was easy to follow. It had a lot of data in there to help me learn more about the town. It was nicely laid out, with a lot of input from residents and a plan for the town for the next 10 years. It’s great. I like it. I think everything we are doing on the town council now reflects the Comprehensive Plan,” Reddington said.
The American Planning Association’s awards committee judged submissions based on innovation, quality, measurable results and implementation, role of elected officials, transferability, collaboration and public involvement.
“I think the planning staff and I, as well as our mayor and council, have been waiting a bit impatiently for the news of the award recipients. We were hopeful for this outcome as we felt proud of the work we did, the level of outreach we committed to and now the projects under way as a result of the effort,” Houck told the Coastal Point.
“I couldn’t be happier, and I am so thankful for the commitment of all of our town employees, because everyone is playing a role in relationship to Ocean View’s future success,” she said.
In October 2019, when the Comprehensive Plan was being updated, Cimino told the Coastal Point it was a collective vision for growth and development and was required to be updated every 10 years, mandated by Delaware State Code. The last one adopted by Ocean View officials was in 2010. It had been amended two or three times since, to address land-use changes.
To assist with the 2020 update, the Town hired consulting firm AECOM, a global engineering firm with an office in Millsboro, at a cost of $4,500, and town staff also worked on it.
“These updates are required. The state code requires municipalities to complete and adopt Comprehensive Plans every 10 years and at least every five years to review its plan for updates. But the state requirement isn’t the only reason we do it. The Comprehensive Plan helps municipalities efficiently utilize their resources and accomplish important tasks and goals we set. They are powerful tools to be used to leverage outside assistance,” Cimino said.
“Our vision is to keep the community quaint and small. We’re looking to construct more sidewalks, to make it a more walkable community, to preserve natural areas, historic resources and parks. We’re looking to encourage business along the Route 26 corridor, to increase events, increase community spaces and to transform the appearance along Route 26 — to make it more soft and inviting,” Cimino said.