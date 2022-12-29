The Ocean View Police Department’s two new K9s will be introduced, and demonstrate their abilities, at a public event, likely at John West Park, after they are fully trained and arrive in town in June.
Both of them — a dual-purpose dog for patrol and detection of narcotics and a single-purpose narcotics detection dog — will join the local police force. Officer Justin Hopkins will partner with the dual-trained, female German Shepherd-Malinois mix of the same breed as Hardy, the K9 Hopkins has had for the past several years. Hardy, who is 9, will retire. He is now owned by the police department, but ownership will be transferred to Hopkins.
Officer Conner Watkins will handle the Golden Retriever, a male named Leo.
Both officers are excited about the new arrivals, McLaughlin said.
“Oh, gosh, yeah. These dogs are just phenomenal. To get a dog, an officer has to express the interest and they have to be selected. If you have a pet, you know how nice they are to have around. Imagine your dog being the best trained, the most obedient. They can go anywhere with these dogs and give them commands. They function so well.,” he said, adding the German Shepherd-Malinois will bite.
“She can track you down and bite you, whereas the Golden Retriever will track you down and lick you,” he said this week, laughing.
The gentle dog is well suited for interacting with children in schools.
“Our bread and butter here is community policing. It is a little bit difficult to do that sometimes with a patrol dog because there is the potential for somebody to get bit, even though these dogs are trained at a high level. There is always that potential but it doesn’t exist with a Golden Retriever,” he said, describing the animal as “just a beautiful dog who will do drug detection and also tracking, so for example if there is a lost child or an Alzheimer’s patient, he will be used to find them.”
Both dogs will be used to find illegal drugs “because that is the No. 1 threat to our community, not just the community locally but at the state level and the national level,” McLaughlin said.
“It’s is a national crisis. The statistics are coming out for this year and there were 110,000 deaths nationwide again this year. That is 220,000 lives lost to overdoses in two years,” he said.
Hopkins and Watkins traveled to the canine training center in North Carolina a couple weeks ago and will return in May and stay for a couple weeks, undergoing training and working with the dogs.
“When they come back, they will be ready to go” and the dogs will be introduced to local residents, the chief said.
In October, the Ocean View Council approved the purchase of the dogs, paid in full by grants McLaughlin obtained. They are being purchased from, and trained at, Tarheel Canine Training, Inc., in Sanford, N.C. The cost for the single-purpose dog is $11,495 and the cost for the dual-trained dog is $15,645. Funds for the single-purpose dog are from the Fund to Combat Violent Crimes and $15,000 for the other dog is from a grant from the Delaware Criminal Justice Council. The remaining $645 is from a grant from the FOP Lodge 16.
“Patrol dogs are trained to bite so we don’t get a lot of PR use out of them,” McLaughlin told the town council at the time.
“We are getting a Golden Retriever and thinking about training this dog as a therapy-type dog as well. We can walk into the elementary schools. We can bring the dog here to the park, in addition to having a trained narcotics dog, and get the added benefit of community outreach,” he told the council, adding Hardy, too, is from Tarheel and the company is reputable and has a history of working with police agencies.
In April 2019, when Hardy was 6, Hopkins told Coastal Point the dog was capable of locating several categories of drugs, whether they were hidden high in a room, maybe above a refrigerator, or in a crack or crevice. His ability has always been incredible, Hopkins said.
Within months of Hardy’s arrival, police recovered tens of thousands of dollars in cash related to drugs and confiscated narcotics, Hopkins said. McLaughlin praised the dog for helping not only Ocean View, but also being available to assist other police departments. McLaughlin told the town council the presence of illegal drugs and drug-related crimes will increase and police “want to put that second dog on to double the enforcement.”
Town Councilman Donald Walsh commended McLaughlin for obtaining grants, saying, “When we need additional funding, you always seem to find a way to get that. Not only is that unprecedented, but it continues to keep the town safe. It’s appreciated and you get great results with it,” Walsh said.