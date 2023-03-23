Ocean View residents planning to vote for mayor and one council member next month must register to vote by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 24.
Qualifications are being at least 18, being a U.S. citizen and living in Ocean View for at least 30 days preceding the town election. The voter registration form can be downloaded at www.oceanviewde.gov/forms, printed and mailed. Identification is required. Or call (302) 539-9797, ext. 101.
The election will be on Saturday, April 8, with voting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ocean View Town Hall at 32 West Ave.
New council members will be sworn in at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25.
Candidates for mayor are incumbent Mayor John Reddington, running for a second, three-year term, and challenging him, newcomer Randy Robust.
Dick Jennison and Joseph “Jay” Tyminski are running for the District 3 seat. Incumbent Councilman Tom Maly has represented District 3 for two consecutive three-year terms and is not eligible to run again this year.
Candidates will discuss their goals and answer questions at a Town-sponsored Candidates’ Night at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, at town hall.
The deadline to file to run for council was Monday, March 13, and for mayor, on Feb. 28.
Other current council members are Stephen Cobb, District 1, term expiring April 2025; Colleen Twardzik, District 2, term expiring April 2025; and Don Walsh, District 4, term expiring April 2024.