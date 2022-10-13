The Ocean View Police Department will bid happy retirement to Hardy, its 9-year-old German shepherd-Malinois-mix K9 officer, who has worked with his owner, Cpl. Justin Hopkins, for the past several years, and it will welcome two new dogs — a dual-purpose dog for patrol and detection of narcotics, and a single-purpose narcotics-detection dog.
By unanimous vote, the Ocean View Town Council, at its Tuesday, Oct. 11, meeting, approved the purchase of the dogs. The cost for the single-purpose, pre-trained patrol dog is $11,495, and the cost to replace Hardy and buy a dual-trained dog is $15,645.
OVPD Chief Kenneth McLaughlin obtained grants to pay for the dogs.
Funds for single-purpose dog are from the Fund to Combat Violent Crimes, and $15,000 for the other dog is from a grant from the Delaware Criminal Justice Council. The remaining $645 is from a grant from FOP Lodge 16.
The dogs will arrive pre-trained and will both be purchased from Tarheel Canine Training Inc., in Sanford, N.C.
McLaughlin told the council that Hardy’s replacement will be a shepherd or shepherd mix, and the single-purpose dog will be a golden retriever, which will be able to interact with the public.
“Patrol dogs are trained to bite, but we don’t get a lot of PR use out of them. We are getting a golden retriever and thinking about training this dog as a therapy-type dog as well. We can walk into the elementary schools. We can bring the dog here to the park, in addition to having a trained narcotics dog, and get the added benefit of community outreach,” McLaughlin told council members.
Hardy, the police department’s current K9, is also from Tarheel, and the company is reputable and has a history of working with police agencies, McLaughlin said.
In April 2019, when Hardy was 6, Hopkins told the Coastal Point that he was capable of locating several categories of drugs, whether they were hidden high in a room — maybe above a refrigerator — or in a crack or crevice. His ability is incredible, Hopkins said.
Within months of Hardy’s arrival, police recovered tens of thousands of dollars in cash related to drugs and confiscated narcotics, Hopkins said. McLaughlin praised the dog for helping not only Ocean View, but also being available to assist other police departments.
This week, McLaughlin told the council the presence of illegal drugs and drug-related crimes will increase and police “want to put that second dog on to double the enforcement.”
Councilman Donald Walsh commended McLaughlin for obtaining grants — not only for the dogs but for many police department needs.
“You continue in every aspect of your position. When we need additional funding, you always seem to find a way to get that. Not only is that unprecedented, but it continues to keep the town safe. It’s appreciated and you get great results with it,” Walsh said.
McLaughlin thanked him.