The Ocean View Town Council, at its Tuesday, April 11, meeting, will hold a public hearing on the Town’s 2024-fiscal-year budget — a balanced budget that does not include a tax increase — and will possibly pass the budget at that meeting.
The recommendation is to keep the tax rate at $.2378 per $100 of assessed value. The Town reduced its tax rate by 3 cents, or 11 percent, when the 2023-fiscal-year budget was approved.
The proposed budget calls for a 6.4-percent cost-of-living increase for employees and 2.9 percent increase for contractual employees, as well as more than $56,000 for Town-sponsored community events, including the Cops & Goblins Halloween celebration.
Finance Director Dawn Parks shared highlights with the town council at the Tuesday, Feb. 14, council meeting and said the budget will be passed as three separate ordinances. Proposed are a $5.9 million total operating budget, $4.6 million capital program and $616,030 water budget.
Police report
Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin, while presenting his monthly report, told the council that 214 volunteer hours were logged in February.
Community policing initiatives included checking on seniors, homes and businesses; taking back expired prescription drugs; participating with Special Olympics; and planning Coffee with a Cop for Thursday, March 16.
McLaughlin attended the League of Local Governments meetings and participated in the Sussex County Police Chiefs’ Association meeting.
The police department hosted pepper-spray instructor training and is partnering with Help Initiative Inc., to start a license plate reader deployment plan on Route 26, the chief said.
New police dogs coming
Councilman Stephen Cobb asked when the police department will get new police dogs, and McLaughlin said the two officers who will have the dogs will travel to the training facility in North Carolina on May 1, stay a few weeks for training and return with the dogs.
The dogs are expected to be on the streets the first week in June, McLaughlin said.
Planning, Zoning & Development report
Ken Cimino, director of Planning, Zoning & Development, while presenting his monthly report, said the design of improvements to the entrance of the Wedgefield community is complete.
The project included widening the right-turn lane onto Wedgefield Boulevard for improved access for school buses. He and McLaughlin have been working on the project.
“This is an important project and not expensive,” Cimino said, adding that it cost $40,000.
Mayor John Reddington asked if, once a bus gets into the community, it can get out.
“Those streets are narrow,” Reddington said, but Cimino explained there is a huge center island, that lanes are almost 12 feet wide and roads widen to 24 feet.
Grants approved
Also during his report, Cimino announced his department received an $850,000 grant from DelDOT’s Transportation Alternative Program for design and construction of the future nature and recreation area at the corner of Double Bridges and Muddy Neck roads.
The department also received a $450,000 grant, also from DelDOT’s Transportation Alternative Program, for the Daisey Avenue-Woodland Avenue intersection improvement and sidewalk project.
Town manager’s report
Town Manager Carol Houck, during her monthly report to council, said the Town is sponsoring a Meet the Candidates forum for the four candidates for mayor and town council.
It will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, at Ocean View Town Hall.
Candidates for mayor are incumbent John Reddington and Randy Robust. Candidates for council, representing District 3, are Dick Jennison and Joseph “Jay” Tyminski.
The election will be on Saturday, April 8.
Conversion to natural gas
Houck said efforts have begun to convert the Bear Trap Dunes residential community from propane to natural gas, and that will include the Town’s administrative building on Central Avenue.
“We are going to do the conversion. All HVAC, hot-water heaters have been identified that they can make the conversions, and the cost is $2,842 from Chesapeake Utilities,” she said, adding that money is available in the Town budget’s building repair funds.
Meeting with county officials
Houck said she and Planning, Zoning & Development Director Ken Cimino will go before the Sussex County Council on Tuesday, March 21, and ask for funding to develop open space at Double Bridges and Muddy Neck roads to a nature center with educational kiosks, scenic overlooks and passive natural areas.
“We are hopeful that the County Council will see the benefit of partnering with our development efforts given the strong momentum, location and success with grant funding, more than $850,000, that the project has enjoyed to date,” Houck said.
New event in Ocean View
Houck said the Town’s new event, Spring Fling, is planned for 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at John West Park.
“There is a lot of excitement. We are having a lot of fun with it. Staff has been very much participating in all the planning and we are getting very good support from the local community,” Houck said.
The Millville Volunteer Fire Company will be there, as well as Boy Scouts selling foods and refreshments, big-band music “and lots of fun things going on,” Houck said.
Fire & Ice a hit
Houck said the Fire & Ice Festival was successful, with the Town’s beer garden at John West Park raising $5,900 for Beebe’s South Coastal Emergency Center.
She said that, according to statistics the Town received after the event, 70 percent of those attending shopped and dined locally, and 57 percent were attending Fire & Ice for the first time.
Clean Up planned
Houck said the Coastal Delaware Community Clean Up is planned for 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 22. One drop-off point to dispose of items collected during the event will be John West Park.