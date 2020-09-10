To enliven the holiday spirit, the Town of Ocean View will get a new, 24-foot, decorative tree.
To be erected in November, and remaining up until after the beginning of the new year, the $18,000 tree, approved by the Ocean View Town Council at their Tuesday, Sept. 8, meeting on the recommendation of Town Manager Carol Houck, will have a natural look and be similar to those that adorn outlet centers in Rehoboth Beach, Houck said.
Houck said there has been interest in improving the tree display at John West Park. Last year, the trees were attractive during the Old Town Holiday Market & Tree Lighting on Nov. 30, but did not withstand weather conditions and were dismantled early. Taking them down was strenuous and somewhat risky for staff, she said, recommending buying a new tree from the company Christmas Décor.
The cost includes any necessary repair, decorations, putting up and taking down the tree, and storage. It is expected to last 15 to 20 years, she said.
Comparable trees from other companies cost $11,400 to $17,125, without decorations, storage, installation or disassembling, as well as repairs, Houck said.
Town manager’s report
Town of Ocean View administrative offices remain closed to the public, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the staff is now again working in the Municipal Building and not from home, Houck told the council on Tuesday.
Since July 27, all staff members except two had returned, and as of this week, everyone had returned.
“In-house, we are more back to normal than we had been for some time now,” she said.
Fall concerts
The first of three September concerts at John West Park will be on Thursday, Sept. 11, with a performance by the Over Time Band, playing classic and modern rock.
The Hot Sauce Band, with old and new songs in a spicy Latin flavor, will perform on Sept. 18, and The Funsters will take the stage, offering rock-and-roll and soul, on Sept. 25.
All performances are free, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each night. Vendors will not be selling refreshments, but those attending may take their own snacks and beverages.
Seating pod areas will be marked and positioned 6 feet apart. Face coverings will be required.
Houck told the town council that the playground at the park will be closed during concerts “given the fact that we have a restriction on the count and some of these bands do get a great deal of attraction.”
“We just didn’t think we’d be able to manage both. The very next morning the playground will be back open,” she said.
New sign
New signage will be erected outside the Melson Municipal & Police Building on Central Avenue.
The new sign will have the Melson name on it, because no sign or lettering will be adhered to the building, now that improvements are under way and expected to be finished by the end of the month, Houck told the council.
Types of awnings are being considering, including a metal extension off the building with an umbrella-type fabric over it and the type of awning typically seen over porches on homes, Houck said.
Police report
During Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin’s monthly report to the council, Councilman Tom Maly held up a full page advertisement, published in the Friday, Sept. 4, issue of the Coastal Point, thanking police officers.
“It’s refreshing to see this with all the turmoil and negatively toward police officers. It says a lot for the community here to really support the police,” Maly said.
McLaughlin said the page was cut out of the newspaper and posted on the bulletin board at the police department.
“It was very nice to see that. That did not go unnoticed,” McLaughlin said.
Speed enforcement
Ocean View police continue to receive calls and complaints about speeding in town, especially on Central Avenue, West Avenue, Woodland Drive and Beaver Dam Road.
“Officers are trying to combat the problem, and it will continue to be hit hard,” McLaughlin told the council, adding that 182 tickets were issued last month.
Councilman Frank Twardzik said he had noticed five recent domestic incidents on McLaughlin’s report and said he knows from experience they are most stressful for officers. He asked if any criminal arrests were made, and McLaughlin said there were one or two.
“Those are very hazardous calls to go on,” Twardzik said.
Town receives top audit rating
The Town of Ocean View received an unqualified designation on its recent audit, the highest level possible.
The audit was accepted by the Ocean View Town Council during the Tuesday, Sept. 8, meeting, after Ashley Stern, CPA, and partner PKS & Company, who conducted the audit, told council members, “We did not identify any material weaknesses, and that’s a wonderful report,” she said.
Transfer taxes increased by about $500,000 due to new construction, but that is not something likely to continue from month to month, she said.
Concerning governmental activities and expenses, she said 40 percent is earmarked for public safety, 37 percent for administration and 23 percent for Public Works. Those percentages have remained consistent, she said.
Stern said the auditor didn’t have many recommendations because “we didn’t come across much the Town has to fix.”