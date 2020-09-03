Within the next couple of months, Ocean View residents will be able to get updates about local matters, and watch town council meetings, on a new government-access channel, due to a franchise agreement between the Town and Mediacom.
The matter will be discussed at the Tuesday, Sept. 8, town council meeting, on the Zoom platform only.
“Everybody who lives in Ocean View will have a government-access channel. They will be able to tune in every day if they want, at least every week. We don’t have a channel number yet, but it will launch within two months,” Town Manager Carol Houck said.
Mediacom will cover the cost and make an estimated $55,000 investment to support the channel, Houck said.
“The cable franchise requires the cable company to provide a government access channel, but the Town of Ocean View had never asked before. In negotiations for renewal, I was familiar with it, so I asked. It always was available. It’s in the agreement, but for whatever reason, no one said, ‘OK, yeah, we’d like to have that.’ It’s such a quick and easy way to keep people informed about everything — so much better from the first one I was involved with, where we were very static. Now you can have videos. It will be a plus for us because of our population and the make-up of it,” she said.
Houck clarified that the agreement will not force changes to residents’ home cable TV or internet providers.
“There is confusion that there is a monopoly. I realize everyone might not be happy with Mediacom — although everybody has told me, whether cable or internet, they have been satisfied,” she said.
The government-access channel will be updated regularly, but the Town won’t have to hire anyone to manage it. That will be done by Houck, with the town clerk and other staff, as necessary.
Houck said that when she worked in Newark, she oversaw the government-access channel and at that time it was a more complicated duty. Now, updates can be easily posted using a cell phone.
“COVID kind of slowed us a little bit. We had to get the right language in the agreement about what we wanted. I’m pleased with where we’re at with this. We’re going to continue to work with other towns for other internet suppliers, to try to attract others to town,” she said.
Generally, in Ocean View, internet is provided by Mediacom, but Houck said nearby Sea Colony residents have Comcast, and Comcast is also providing internet to the Bethany Beach commercial district and planning to make it available to businesses along Route 26.
“internet is not subject to franchise agreements and, again, if any other company wanted to enter our area, they would be able to do so. There is no exclusivity provision or monopoly except for their being the only provider interested in being here at this time,” she said.
During the past year, Houck, with managers from South Bethany, Millville and Bethany Beach, has been meeting with Comcast representatives to “encourage their coming to our area to offer residential cable and internet,” Houck said.
“As you can imagine, their decisions to provide service are economically-driven and based on the cost to build and the number of customers to be gained. For that reason, the Towns have shared details related to the number of residential units that span out from Route 26 where they are adding commercial internet. We have shared information on existing homes, as well as projects on the books, projects to be built.
“The idea was to combine our numbers to, hopefully, get their attention. As for now, we are on their radar, but no definitive decisions have been made. We have also included Sussex County in this engagement,” Houck said.