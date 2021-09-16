The name of Ocean View Town Hall, located at 32 West Avenue, adjacent to John West Park, will be changed to the Ocean View Community Center.
The decision was made during the Tuesday, Sept. 14, Ocean View Town Council meeting, after Town Manager Carol Houck said there has been confusion between Town Hall, where the town administration had previously been located and where the town council meets, and the newer administrative building on Central Avenue.
Tenants who rent space at Town Hall have told Houck that members of the public often go in looking for offices and staff, not realizing Town Hall and the administrative building are separate. More classes and programs will be offered in Town Hall in the future, Houck said, suggesting changing the name to Ocean View Town Council Center or something similar, to reflect its current usage.
Mayor John Reddington agreed to the name change and to new signage.
Councilman Bruce White said Ocean View Town Council Center “is a mouthful, with a lot of syllables, and people won’t say the full name of it.”
“Everybody knows where the park is, so call it John West Hall or John West Center. It will be a lot easier to remember,” he suggested, but Councilman Tom Maly said it is a town community center and the name of the town should be used.
Cops & Goblins set for Oct. 30
The Cops & Goblins Halloween celebration at John West Park will return this year, after being canceled last year due to coronavirus restrictions. It is planned for Saturday, Oct. 30, from 1 to 4 p.m. In case of rain, it will be held on Oct. 31.
Before the 2019 event, the fifth annual edition, Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin told the Coastal Point that he was issuing a personal invitation to the event to everyone in the community, and said the men and women of the police department “in conjunction with our partners in the community, are working hard to make this year’s event bigger and better than ever.”
One of the hallmarks of Cops & Goblins is the emphasis on community policing, an initiative the chief praised as being “effective in reducing crime and building trust in police.”
“Subsequently, our officers are expected to be proactive and creative, not only in addressing, but in preventing, crime. The success of community policing depends on the ability of individual officers to interact and build positive relationships with all members of the community.
“In 2015, the OVPD was looking to add a signature event to its repertoire of outreach initiatives. Specifically, we were looking to host an event that would be fun for the whole family and would generate positive encounters between the police and young people in the Ocean View area. On Oct. 31, 2015, the inaugural Cops & Goblins event took place. Hundreds of area children attended, and feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive,” McLaughlin told the Coastal Point at the time.
Guests can arrive in costume and enjoy free cheeseburgers, slices of pizza, beverages and candy.
Concert series proves popular
Town Manager Carol Houck reported that the Town’s Fall Concert Series has been well-attended, with 200 people gathering for the band Over Time on Sept 10. The band Hot Sauce will be there on Friday, Sept. 17, and The Funsters will perform on Friday, Sept. 24. Concerts are from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Seating pod areas are marked. Face coverings are required, and the playground will be closed during concerts.
Audit gives town top marks
Ashley Stern, CPA and partner with PKS & Co., who conducted the annual audit for the Town of Ocean View, told council members that the Town received an unmodified designation — the highest level a municipality can receive on its audit.
Previously, the designation was called “unqualified,” but the wording has been changed, Stern explained, adding, “The results were very good.” There were no material weaknesses, inefficiencies or non-compliances, she said. The Town had an increase in transfer taxes and the total fiscal health of Ocean View, where the largest expenditure is public safety, increased by more than $2 million.
Revenues are hard to predict, but Ocean View officials “did a good job,” Stern said.
A few expenses came in under budgeted levels, due to savings and because of the pandemic.
Concerning American Rescue Plan funding, Stern said the federal government will require a separate audit if the Town spends more than $750,000 in federal money in one year.
Last year, as well, the Town received an unqualified designation, the highest level possible, and Stern told the council, “We did not identify any material weaknesses, and that’s a wonderful report.”
Tree trimming ordinance introduced
The town council introduced an ordinance this week that could possibly make changes to the Town’s tree trimming program, after recent disruption from the public during routine trimming. There will be a first and second reading of that ordinance at upcoming council meetings.
During clipping on Monday, Aug. 16, “We had interference by a property owner that was out of control and verbally abusive to town staff and the work crew — so much so that I halted the trimming at 2:30 p.m., as I thought the situation unsafe due to the distraction he was causing,” Houck had told the Coastal Point at the time.
“The same individual shared inaccurate information on social media, which is totally unacceptable. As a result of the spectacle … some were saying we were cutting all the trees down on certain streets, which of course was not the case, but what happens when irresponsible people cause a frenzy,” Houck said. She didn’t identify who was making such statements.
“No trees were being taken down,” she said.
Town recognizes breast-cancer awareness event
Monday, Oct. 4, was proclaimed Dunes Pink Classic Day by the Town of Ocean View.
At the council meeting this week, Mayor John Reddington read a proclamation recognizing breast cancer is a disease that affects all members of the family and stating the “battle for a cure should be fought by all in the community.”
The proclamation further states that the Dunes Pink Classic, a golf tournament at Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club, is in its 15th year. During the first 14 years, more than $375,000 was raised and donated for the treatment of and research on breast cancer.
Nationwide, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
New officer joins the force
Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin told council members that no problems were found during a recent routine on-site inspection at the police department.
Officer Catherine Hazell has also been welcomed to the OVPD as a new officer. She graduated from the Dover Police Department’s Municipal Academy, completed all required training and received the academy’s Academic Award for having the highest average on all exams among classmates, McLaughlin said.
A native of New Jersey, she was previously a 911 dispatcher and emergency technician.
Melson honored by OVPD
McLaughlin reported that he and other Ocean View police officers had visited the grave of the late Officer Wallace Melson, on the 50th anniversary of his death, and laid a wreath on his grave, at St. George’s United Methodist Cemetery in Clarksville. Deacon Dennis Hayden from St. Ann Catholic Church in Bethany Beach joined them and offered a prayer, he said.
Melson died in the line of duty on Aug. 21, 1971, after suffering a heart attack during a vehicle pursuit.
“He had chased the suspect into the neighboring town of Millville and was able to get the car stopped. When he stepped out of his patrol car, he collapsed. The suspect then fled the scene, and was never identified or apprehended. There were several firemen who witnessed Officer Melson’s heart attack. They started CPR, but he died almost immediately,” according to information on the police department website.
Melson, 48 and a World War II veteran who served in the U.S. Army Air Corps, was with the police department four years and was survived by his wife, two daughters and son.
“He was well-respected in Ocean View. He was a local guy and a member of the Millville fire company,” McLaughlin said.
“The men and women of Ocean View PD thank Officer Melson for his service and sacrifice to our community and will continue to remember him,” McLaughlin wrote on the police department’s Facebook page.
Heavy traffic poses challenges
Responding to a question from a council member, McLaughlin said the increase in the number of people in Ocean View causes heavy traffic on Route 26. He said it’s fortunate there haven’t been many serious crashes. It’s difficult when there is bumper-to-bumper traffic to chase down a speeder and stop the driver, or somebody who makes a wrong turn, he said.
“Sometimes it’s not worth it, to be honest with you. It is difficult. The problem is not going to go away,” he said.
Chicken Festival planned for next spring
The Ocean View Historical Society will host the Delmarva Chicken Festival on June 25 of 2022. Plans for the event to take place in 2020 and 2021 were canceled due to the coronavirus. Houck said it will be a miniature version of the Chicken Festival that attracted thousands of visitors to a rotating slate of towns on Delmarva for many years.
Meetings to continue by YouTube
Due to coronavirus restrictions, Ocean View Town Council meetings will continue to be broadcast on YouTube, Mayor John Reddington announced. Members of the public will not be allowed to attend meetings in person at town hall, but are welcome to watch and submit comments and questions.