The Ocean View Town Council will change its monthly meeting time to 3 p.m. beginning in February.
The Tuesday, Jan. 11, council meeting will be at 7 p.m., as usual, and local residents will be informed of the time change, council members decided this week. The council agreed to meet at 3 p.m. on a trial basis and see if anyone objects.
Town Manager Carol Houck, at the Tuesday, Dec. 14, meeting, said the change had been discussed and suggested the meeting be at 3 p.m. through June, followed by a reevaluation.
Mayor John Reddington said most people who attend meetings are retired and able to come earlier in the day, but Councilman Tom Maly said he’s concerned that those who do work would miss meetings. Reddington said meetings are recorded and available at any time on YouTube, so those who want to see proceedings can watch them, even if they can’t attend.
Property assessments
Fred Pearson of Pearson’s Appraisals in Milford, during the Dec. 14 meeting, told the council he is working on 2021 property assessments.
“The market has gone up a lot in 2020, and a lot more in 2021,” he said, adding that he is looking at a 25 percent increase.
“Some properties could go up more than that, some less,” he said.
Notices were mailed to homeowners, who can appeal assessments by Jan. 17 if they so wish, by phone or e-mail, or by making an appointment with him, he said, adding he will listen to everyone’s concerns.
Houck said there could be a tax-rate change, a matter that will be discussed by the council during budget discussions for the 2023 fiscal year.
“Although some people’s rates may go up, others may go down, and others will stay the same, depending on where they live. … We think there will be a tax rate reduction, which doesn’t necessarily translate to a tax payment reduction,” she said.
Taken into consideration in the budget will be inflation, Social Security rate increases, cost-of-living hikes, health insurance premiums and anticipated cost increases for electric, gas and office supplies, she said.
Pearson said he has been in the assessment business many years and fully expects appeals, but he will be fair.
Police report
Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin, during his monthly report, said 167 volunteer hours were logged last month.
He thanked Sgt. Russ Carter for assisting with the Town’s tree-lighting and holiday event last month, as well as for regularly helping with the Town’s computer and technology needs. Councilman Tom Maly, too, praised Carter for willingly sharing his expertise.
McLaughlin announced Officer Catherine Hazell, a new officer who was hired about three months ago, has finished field training and is now on patrol by herself.
The chief announced a Christmas party for mothers in recovery, and their children, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, in the Hope Center on the Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church campus. The party will be sponsored by the police department and Attack Addiction. About 70 children and 35 mothers housed in recovery centers will attend.
“They usually stay in these centers 18 months. They are really going through an awful lot. A lot of these women and children are coming right off the street, some of them right out of prison. Our police department does a lot with Attack Addiction, and we want the children to have a nice Christmas. It is going to be a real nice event,” McLaughlin said, inviting Town officials to attend.
“We have to make sure Santa is aware,” McLaughlin added, smiling and saying he will be sure to contact him.
Town manager’s report
Houck, while presenting her monthly report, said the Ocean View’s Old Town Holiday Market and Tree Lighting, at John West Park on Nov. 27, was well-attended and successful, as was the ribbon-cutting marking the grand opening of the Coastal Towns Historic Village’s replica Hall’s Store on the same day. It was attended by Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall Long, a descendant of the Hall family, and other dignitaries.
The Trail of Lights at John West Park will remain up and lit through the end of the year, Houck said.
There will be activities at John West Park during the Fire & Ice Festival on Friday through Sunday, Jan. 28 to 30, and the Ocean View Historical Society’s Chicken Festival is planned for Saturday, May 21, she said. Plans are under way for summer movies in the park next year, as well as fall events including Cops & Goblins and the 2022 Christmas celebration, Houck said.
A meeting with Comcast is being planned about a possible contract, she reported. Comcast does not currently offer residential service in Ocean View, though it is in the process of installing infrastructure in Bethany Beach and South Bethany, in anticipation of beginning residential service there in the spring of 2022.
“It is very preliminary, but it could be about residential service,” Houck said of the meeting. “How quickly this might happen I don’t know, but this is something we have been working on and members of our community have shown interest in,” she said.
Much to be proud of
Houck also listed accomplishments made in 2021 and said Ocean View has “a lot to be proud of and excellent employees.”
Among accomplishments are the 2020 Planning Association’s Small Town Award, the Town receiving a high rating during the annual audit, improvements made to the Town’s communication options with the new website and Ocean View municipal TV channel and the Town again being named the safest town in Delaware — all accomplished during the pandemic, Houck emphasized.
Also, the Town partnered with the Ocean View Historical Society, as well as with an organization that builds bocce courts and with Salt Air Gardeners for a new Blue Star Memorial.
“That’s a lot of accomplishments and partnerships for one year,” Houck said, adding that the Town “wrapped up a successful year of community events with good feedback from the community and these things that have an impact on the quality of life,” she said.
“I’m celebrating a little bit with good things,” Houck added, thanking the mayor and council for hosting a recent luncheon for staff.
“We are very appreciative,” she said.
Reddington said the Town is fortunate to have such dedicated employees.
Since the Dec. 14 meeting was the last one before the holidays, Reddington wished everyone happiness into the new year.
“Be well. Stay safe,” he said.